‘AGT’ contestant shows up in chicken outfit, lays eggs after wild hula hooping — and still gets three yeses

A chicken hula hooping? Simon Cowell couldn’t hold back laughter during one of the most unpredictable 'AGT' Season 20 auditions

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell couldn’t stop laughing during Goldie Hen’s wild audition. Cowell completely lost it during a hilariously bizarre audition on the eighth episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20, which aired on July 29. Alongside fellow judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, Cowell watched as a series of unpredictable, eccentric acts took the stage — but one in particular sent the panel over the edge. The moment came when a woman appeared in a hybrid outfit of lingerie and chicken costume accessories, instantly confusing and amusing the judges. Introducing herself as Golden Hen, she told the panel, “I grew up on a rural farm in New England, and I always dreamed about being in the spotlight.”

However, looks can be deceiving. While making playful plucking noises, Goldie began to showcase her surprising talent by skillfully moving a hula hoop up the length of her body. She started by spinning the hoop from her ankle up to her wrist — and then back down again — all without missing a beat. To the judges’ amazement, the hula hoop kept spinning even as she walked on her hands. Moments later, an assistant appeared on stage with a few more hoops, and Goldie effortlessly added them to her routine, spinning hoops on both hands simultaneously.

At one point, Goldie even laid a golden egg, and then, she handed it over to the host Terry Crews, who appeared slightly grossed out. Throughout Goldie's act, the judges laughed their heads off. As soon as the act ended, Vergara asked, "What is happening?" to which Mel responded, "I think Simon lost it. " In his defense, Cowell, who couldn't stop laughing, said, "That was so funny. I loved it, are you kidding? It was like one of those crazy nightmares you have when you drink tequila and you can’t stop it. That's what it was like."

According to NBC, while shedding light on Cowell's amusement, Mandel quipped, "He hasn’t laughed at a comedian this hard. He hasn’t laughed at anything this hard. You do have a talent. The question is what goes beyond this." In her response, Goldie shared, "I'm a chicken and I think you want to see me fly." Shortly afterward, the judges began voting, with Mandel saying, 'Yes.' Speaking of Mel, who lives on a farm with 12 chickens, also voted 'Yes.' On the other hand, Vergara wasn't impressed with Goldie's hula-hooping routine, and she voted, 'No.' At last, Cowell explained, "Well, I'm probably losing my mind, but I'm going to say yes." After receiving three yeses from the judging panel, Goldie advanced to the next round of the NBC talent competition.

Once the episode dropped, fans also raved over Goldie's hilarious audition. One social media user wrote, "That audition was so great! Absolutely unexpected and funny." Followed by a second user who penned, "This is the kind of unexpected, hilarious chaos that makes AGT so fun to watch! Goldie Hen totally stole the show!" Another netizen remarked, "Omg, do you know how hard it is to swing a hula hoop from top to bottom, and that many, much respect to this Chicken Lady!!" An 'AGT' fan commented, "This actually wasn't as stupid as I feared. This was totally entertaining, and I loved that her assistant was also a chicken."