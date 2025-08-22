Japanese dance crew brings mind-blowing glow-in-the-dark routine that had ‘AGT’ judges on their feet

"You're very stylish," said Simon Cowell while praising the 'AGT' dance crew

'America's Got Talent' viewers know that Simon Cowell is a tough cookie to crack. For the most part, Cowell is considered the most critical judge, who can only be impressed with out-of-the-box performances. But there was one instance when a dance crew's earth-shaking moves left Cowell mighty impressed. So much so that the 'AGT' star even called them one of the best acts of Season 18, making for a rare but memorable Cowell moment on the show.

A screenshot of Simon Cowell from 'America's Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

The dance crew in discussion is the Japanese dance troupe Chibi Unity from Season 18, as per USA Today. During the fourth round of live shows, the group left the audience and judges stunned with their stunning performance. Known for their creativity and precision, the group, who had already impressed earlier in the season by earning the rare group Golden Buzzer from all four judges, pushed their artistry even further in this performance. Their dance was a perfect combination of sharp synchronized movements, explosive high-flying leaps, and a glow-in-the-dark visual spectacle that lit up the stage and elevated the atmosphere.

Judge Sofía Vergara couldn't contain her excitement, calling their act "breathtaking." She added, "I could watch you guys perform for hours. It's surprising. It's sexy. It's so artsy. I can tell how much work, how much passion you put into this." Meanwhile, Cowell also showered the group with praise, focusing on their polished presentation and style, as he said, "This was like watching a really cool Nike commercial. You're very stylish. This is one of the best acts we've seen this year."

Notably, in the 'AGT' finals, Chibi Unity delivered a powerful dance routine to ONE OK ROCK's 'We Are,' earning standing ovations from Heidi Klum, Vergara, and Cowell. During the finale, they performed a mash-up routine with the Ramadhani Brothers, set to 'Stuck' by 30 Seconds to Mars. However, they did not receive enough votes to enter the Top 5 and were eliminated instead of Putri Ariani, as per the America's Got Talent Wiki.

But this was far from the end of their journey, as the talented group later returned for an encore performance, collaborating again with 30 Seconds to Mars and the Ramadhani Brothers. After 'AGT,' in 2024, Chibi Unity auditioned for 'Spain's Got Talent' Season 10, performing a routine to Cleopatrick's 'Hometown.' While judges Paula Echevarría and Florentino Fernández tried to push for a Platinum Buzzer, the attempt failed.

Still, the group advanced with 4 'Yes' votes. Initially, they did not reach the Semifinals but were brought back in place of Risto Mejide's Golden Buzzer, Kimberly Winter, possibly even receiving his Golden Buzzer behind the scenes. In the Semifinals, they performed ONE OK ROCK's 'Renegades' and advanced to the Final through the public vote. Chibi Unity also made 'AGT' history as the first non-singing act to receive the group Golden Buzzer on the main series. They also became the first Golden Buzzer act since the Season 17 format change to not close a semifinal episode, despite being the only Golden Buzzer featured in it.