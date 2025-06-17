Dolly Parton has the sweetest reaction to ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer singer’s jaw-dropping ‘Jolene’ cover

Dolly Parton’s songs are not something to mess around with, but the legendary singer loved a fun twist to her song ‘Jolene.’ Chapel Hart, a trio band, graced the ‘AGT’ season 17 stage to perform an original song, ‘You Can Have Him, Jolene,’ inspired by Parton’s iconic track. Not only did the band earn a Golden Buzzer from the judges, but they also got a nod of approval from Parton herself. The Country vocal group comprising two Black sisters, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, teared up watching the judges’ response after their live performance.

The group came from a small town in Mississippi and fought a long and hard battle to earn their dues. “After being told no so many times, ‘AGT’ was kind of like Hail Mary,” one of the sisters revealed in their introductory video. “We’ve been trying to break in Nashville for the last couple of years but it’s been kind of hard,” one of them told the judges. “I think Country music doesn’t always look like us,” she added. “You may have just broken down the door with this performance,” judge Simon Cowell assured them.

The Country artists also gave a shoutout to Parton while on stage. “We’ve always been country music fans and Dolly is by far our favorite,” Danica excitedly announced. “Dolly for President,” she added. She further explained why the band decided to tweak the lyrics of such an iconic song. The original storyline of the song is Parton and the fictional woman Jolene fighting over the same man. However, Chapel Hart members found the idea to be too old school for today’s generation. “We can not still be fighting over the same man,” Danica announced. “So we decided to tell her you can just have him, Jolene,” she explained.

What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is

his birthday 😉 #AGT

The next day, Parton took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Chapel Hart’s performance. “What a fun new take on my song,” she wrote, tagging the band. She also made a quip about keeping her man, referring to her husband. “Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday,” the Grammy winner added. Chapel Hart’s sensational Golden Buzzer-worthy performance got the ‘AGT’ fans anticipating Parton’s reaction. The Country music icon possibly saw the hype and left the audience in a frenzy with her quick response.

🎺🎺Here ye! Here ye! The 👑QUEEN👑 has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit 🫠🥹😭😆

Within a few hours of Parton’s tweet, Chapel Hart reacted with excitement. “Here ye! Here ye! The QUEEN has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician because we just died a little bit,” the band wrote. Fans left many optimistic comments under Parton’s post. One X user mentioned that the Country music needs for ladies “who look like them, sing like them, and how've that energy! Go win it all.” Another social media user wrote, “I was grinning ear-to-ear last night when they performed. Watched it twice. So cool of you to tweet them.” The show is currently celebrating its milestone 20th season with newer and much more unique talents.