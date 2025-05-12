Dolly Parton reveals why she’ll never join ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice’ as judge — despite past appearances

Southern belle and country legend Dolly Parton is preparing to reinvent herself as an author again with the final installment of her autobiographical trilogy, 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage,' which will be released this fall. As per People, the book dives deep into her successful journey as an artist and music industry stalwart. However, the eleven-time Grammy winner recently revealed that she isn't cut out to become a mentor or judge on popular reality talent shows. "I've been asked to do that a lot of times," she told E! News in an interview about rejecting 'American Idol' and 'The Voice.' "It's too hard for me. That's why I don't accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is. Even if they're not that good, they believe they are. And I just can't hurt people."

Ironically, Parton did appear on 'American Idol' season seven in 2008 as a guest mentor to hone the skills of the top seven contestants. She also performed her hit single 'Jesus and Gravity' from her new 'Backwoods Barbie' album on the singing talent show. The 'Powerful Women' hitmaker guided young artists on 'The Voice' for season nine in 2015. For season eleven in 2016, she especially decided to become a mega coach for her goddaughter Miley Cyrus' team. The duo also performed 'Jolene,' the multi-platinum hit track, along with an a cappella group named Pentatonix, who later recorded a cover with the country legend that September, as per People.

Parton disclosed a very specific reason for not taking up the judge's seat. In a 2022 appearance on the Work Life with Adam Grant podcast, the 'There Was Jesus' singer revealed that she hated to evaluate people with negative remarks. “If you make a mistake, it’s best that you pick it up and it turns into something positive,” she explained. “Sometimes the best part of my show is when I mess up and people know I’m human. They see how you’re gonna get out of it, and you’re right there in the spotlight. You have to deal with it. Same with life, I don’t punish myself for [making mistakes].”

During her same interview with E! News, Parton admitted that she wouldn't try out a few other things. The '9 to 5' singer confessed that she would never try out self-driving cars or go on a space adventure. “No, Dolly wouldn’t! I don’t really like to fly,” she said, as reported by Entertainment Now. When asked if she would ever step out without makeup, the diva nearly had a meltdown: “No way! Dolly wouldn’t! Wouldn’t! Wouldn’t! wouldn’t!” she reacted. Meanwhile, Parton is excited about her new book, which will be dropping on the shelves this year. In addition to recounting her decades-long singing career and sharing the stage with such legendary performers as Kenny Rogers and Linda Ronstadt, the book also reflects on her remarkable acting debut in the 1980 film '9 to 5.'

Dolly Parton at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by John Lamparski)

"I’m so excited to finally share my new book with you, ‘Star of the Show: My Life on Stage!’ This book is a celebration of my journey as a performer, filled with personal stories, cherished memories, and never-before-seen photos from more than seven decades on stage," she announced with a lengthy post on Instagram. "It will be out everywhere on November 11, and you can pre-order it now at the link in my bio," Parton added.