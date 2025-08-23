Rock band takes ‘AGT’ by storm with a new spin on Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ — and we can't get enough

3 Shade of Blue had auditioned for ‘AGT’ for two consecutive seasons, winning hearts both times.

'America's Got Talent' once featured a rock band that stunned every person in the audition theater. 3 Shades of Blue performed Nina Simone's ‘Feeling Good’ in Season 10 of the show. The rock band came to the reality show to impress every judge, from Howard Stern to Howie Mandel. Interestingly, this was not the first time the act stepped onto the ‘AGT’ stage. They also appeared in Season 9. According to Fandom, 3 Shades of Blue performed Passenger's 'Let Her Go' at that time.

The outlet also notes that although they earned a "yes" from Stern and Mel B, they couldn't move forward because Heidi Klum and Mandel voted no. When they returned to the competition, the band came fully prepared, sounding even tighter than in the previous season. The four-piece act featured a vocalist who also played keys. Joining him were a guitarist, a drummer, and a bassist. What made the act special was that it consisted of three brothers, twins Jeffrey and Jesse, their younger brother Austin Allem, and their best friend, Dane Duncan.

“Birds flying high, you know how I feel; sun in the sky, you know how I feel,” he said as he played lightly on the piano. Soon to make the track heavy, other musicians joined him for just 4 notes. As the lyrics came, “It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life,” the guitarist entered with a few notes. Joining him was the drummer, hitting the snare and the floor tom. Instantly, with a break, “I am feeling good,” the vocalist sang. He delivered the line with a new emotion while keeping the same melody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Shades of Blue (@3shadesofblueband)

This not only hyped up the audience but also the judges sitting on the panel. Mel B was keen to see the act going all out, as was Mandel, who was seen being happy with the performance. The judge was enjoying the rock feels. Meanwhile, Stern was simply feeling proud of the act that was his choice in the last season. With highly engaging beats and a totally new tune, the old-school track had a fresh feel. As the song neared its end, the vocalist hit even higher notes. Meanwhile, the bassist moved toward the drummer, and the two grooved together as they played. Meanwhile, the guitarist jumped around the stage, playing several chords. Meanwhile, even the audience seemed happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 Shades of Blue (@3shadesofblueband)

Like an orchestrated opera, the act paused in the middle of the track to let the vocalist sing, “And I am feeling good.” As soon as the singer sang the last word, the musicians hit the notes again, making the track even heavier. This had the audience on their feet, clapping out of excitement. "Like I said when you came out here, I am looking for a rock band, and I think a lot of times rock bands will avoid a stage like ours. So, I first of all want to compliment you on having the guts to come out here and put it all on the line,” Stern mentioned after their performance. This time, Stern, Klum, and Mel B, as well as Mandel, all voted “yes.” 3 Shades of Blue was eliminated in the semifinals of ‘AGT’ Season 10.