What does Todd Bradly do? 'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband faces $360k lawsuit

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradly's dog lands him in legal trouble

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Bronwyn Newport's husband, Todd Bradley, is a seasoned businessman and global technology executive. With decades of experience, Todd now serves part-time as a board member for Commvault, a leading data protection and management software company. He has previously worked as Executive Vice President at Hewlett-Packard. However, Todd recently found himself in legal trouble due to an incident involving his and Bronwyn's dogs.

According to the court documents obtained by The Sun, Todd was sued for $360,000 after his dogs attacked two delivery personnel from the grocery delivery app Instacart on February 28, 2024. The delivery woman was reportedly "attacked, bitten, and scratched" by the dog and sustained notable physical injuries. She claimed that her injuries extended beyond medical expenses as she suffered "pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional trauma, permanent disfigurement, loss of earning capacity, lost wages, and loss of capacity and enjoyment of life." However, she was not the first delivery person to be attacked by the family's pet. The dogs have previously attacked other visitors and guests on the property.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's dog attacked a delivery person (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

'RHOSLC' star Todd Bradley defends the alleged dog attack claims

'RHOSLC' star Todd Bradley has reportedly filed a response while debunking the delivery woman's claims of being suddenly attacked by his dogs. He has also denied that she sustained physical injuries because he didn't inform him about the dogs at the property.

In his counter-filing, the Bravo star claimed that the delivery personnel should be barred from recovering damages, arguing that the injuries were the direct result of intervening and superseding events beyond his control. Additionally, he has also requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.

'RHOSLC' star Todd Bradley defends the alleged dog attack claims (Instagram/ @bronwynnewport)

Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley settled a $300k lawsuit

While the lawsuit filed by the Instacart employee is still ongoing in court, Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley has settled a separate $300,000 lawsuit from 2023. A male Amazon employee previously sued Todd for an alleged dog attack that took place in April 2022. The man claimed that he was attacked by the pet on his property and sustained injuries.

However, he was allegedly aware of the dogs' history of violence butt decided to sue Todd for negligence. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed following a mutual settlement, after the driver petitioned the court for special and general damages, with a minimum of $300,000 to be determined at trial. He also demanded a pre and post-judgment interest on all damages, in addition to the costs and attorney fees involved in the lawsuit.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's husband Todd Bradley has settled a separate $300,000 lawsuit from 2023 (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay slammed Bronwyn Newport's dogs' untrained behavior

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay has recently visited Todd Bradley and Bronwyn Newport's $6 million mansion, which they purchased in 2021. However, her experience took a turn for the worse when she encountered the dogs' unruly behavior. She called out the Bravo show's newcomer for allowing her untrained dog to poop on the floor.

Bronwyn and Todd don't have children together, but they are parents to six Boxers: Zoe, Claire, Francis, Petey, Remy, and Freddie. The furry pets have made multiple appearances on recent episodes of the Bravo show. Additionally, Bronwyn often shares fun moments with her dogs on her social media and casts them in her promotional posts.