Who is Bronwyn Newport's husband Richard Todd Bradley? Meet the ‘RHOSLC’ star’s partner as their age gap sparks buzz

Bronwyn is introduced in the housewife franchise due to her friendship with Lisa Barlow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Joining the show 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', Bronwyn Newport is a new addition, and her husband is Richard Todd Bradley, called Todd. Todd has had a pretty illustrious career both in finance and technology, where he served as an executive at Hewlett Packard before working as a CEO of a tech startup called Mozido. His tenure in Mozido involved one interesting case of litigation after he lent the company $600,000 against his own money and, after the company failed to pay that money back, found himself on the receiving end of a $1.6 million lawsuit in 2018.

Todd met Bronwyn, 26 years his junior, when she was a single mother. After falling in love, they tied their knot and lived together as husband and wife. She has one daughter, Gwen, from a previous relationship, but Todd has really taken to the stepdad role. These days, Bronwyn has moved from the world of finance into that of a Broadway producer and fashion influencer, while Todd does business. There appears to be an age gap that calls attention to the public eye, but for these two, at least, it would seem they are happy, in love, and meld their families together quite nicely.

When did Bronwyn Newport meet Todd Bradley?

Bronwyn Newport met Todd Bradley when she was in finance. Todd was deeply involved in this field as well. At this particular period, Bronwyn was a single mom bringing up her daughter named Gwen. They met due to business circles, and in fact, this very finance background was a common ground for both. The more time they spent together, the deeper their connection grew, and a love affair took flight.

Although this was a huge age gap difference of 26 years between the two, it did not discourage him from becoming close to her, and they ended up marrying each other. Their love continued to blossom, with Todd taking the next step by accepting Bronwyn's daughter as one of his own and embracing his role as a stepfather.

How did Bronwyn Newport join 'RHOSLC'?

Bronwyn Newport joined the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' for its fifth season. She was introduced as a long-standing friend of Lisa Barlow, one of the reality series' cast members since its inception. Bronwyn is known for her fabulous sense of style and as a Broadway producer. She was brought onto the show to bring some new and fresh energy to the series, along with new perspectives.

With a background in and connected with the worlds of fashion and finance, not to mention an intriguing personal life, she is sure to bring in a new dynamic and drama into the series. Viewers will learn how her addition shakes up the group and what the drama unfolds this season.