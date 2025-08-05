After major studio merger, ‘Reacher’ and Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ ride together

Skydance, which co-produces 'Reacher' with Amazon MGM Studios, is now also overseeing Paramount TV Studios

For years, Alan Ritchson's starrer 'Reacher' and Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' have been among the top streaming original series. Despite the different and unique plots, the two hit shows continued to air on rival platforms, with Reacher on Amazon Prime and Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' on Paramount+. However, in a surprising turn of events, the wildly popular shows are now being produced under the same production house: Skydance Media. According to Reuters, the Skydance–Paramount merger concluded on August 7, bringing 'Yellowstone' and 'Reacher' under the same production umbrella for the first time.

Skydance, which co-produces 'Reacher' with Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video, is now also overseeing Paramount TV Studios, home to Sheridan’s sprawling slate of shows, including '1883,' '1923,' and 'Mayor of Kingstown.' While the two shows still stream on different platforms, their shared production home fortifies their future in the realm of entertainment. It also reflects Skydance’s rising power as a bridge to Amazon’s streaming reach without walking over Paramount’s legacy. Interestingly, the merger happened at the perfect timing for both shows. Where 'Reacher' just wrapped up its season 3, which premiered on February 20, 'Yellowstone' also closed in on the final chapter of Season 5 on March 16.

As both the shows prepare to launch their next, one thing is certain: with Skydance backing, they will remain at the top of the streaming game. According to Collider, after the recent merger of David Ellison's Skydance Media with Shari Redstone's Paramount+, Dana Goldberg was chosen as the chief creative officer of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television. She’ll also co-chair Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Films and serve as chief of Paramount TV Studios alongside Group President Josh Greenstein.

According to The Wrap, hinting at what the future holds post the merger, Ellison shared a statement where he said, "This world-class team is uniquely equipped to rise to the occasion and deliver on our bold vision for a new Paramount. Each member was chosen to align with our goals and to drive transformation.” He also added, “Together, we will foster an environment where creative and technical talent collaborate seamlessly, marrying leading technologies with powerful storytelling and artistic vision to unlock Paramount’s full potential and help shape the future of our industry.”

According to CNN, the merger was a step toward reviving Paramount, which had taken a hard hit owing to the new way in which entertainment was being consumed. With channels like MTV and Comedy Central, Paramount was heavily reliant on traditional cable television users. However, with new-age streaming devices, viewers flocked to OTT platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video. Although Paramount attempted to compete with the streaming giants by introducing Paramount+, it failed to gain as much traction as its rivals in the industry. Redstone also said in his statement to CNN, "Given the changes in the industry, we want to fortify Paramount for the future while ensuring that content remains king. Our hope is that the Skydance transaction will enable Paramount’s continued success in this rapidly changing environment.”