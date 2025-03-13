Taylor Sheridan's ‘1923’ subtly predicted Meghan Markle’s name change — but no one noticed it

Taylor Sheridan's ‘1923’ included a surprising nod to Meghan Markle’s name change—long before she even addressed it on her TV show

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has once again sparked public interest—this time due to an unexpected link to a hit TV show. In an old episode of '1923', the 'Yellowstone' prequel, a scene about family names strikingly mirrors Meghan’s own remarks about her surname in her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan'. In the episode, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) arrives at Ellis Island, where a customs officer asks for her name. She responds, “Alexandra Sussex.” When he questions if Sussex is her last name, she clarifies, “Sussex is the region where my family is from.” The officer firmly replies, “I didn’t ask where you were from, I asked your last name.” Alexandra then concedes, “Dutton.”

Fans quickly pointed out the connection to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who recently spoke about her family name in her Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan'. In a conversation with actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan says, “It’s so funny you keep saying, Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now?” She continues, “You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name. Our little family name,’” as per Town & Country. When Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, Queen Elizabeth II gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, also hold the titles of Prince and Princess of Sussex. In an interview with People, Meghan said, “It’s something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

Royal last names have long been a topic of discussion, with members of the British royal family often adopting surnames based on their titles. In school, Prince Harry and Prince William were known as “Wales” since their father held the title of Prince of Wales. Now, William’s children continue to use the surname “Wales.” Meanwhile, in the US, Harry and Meghan appear to be using “Sussex” as their family name. This tradition made the unexpected link between 1923 and Meghan’s recent comments even more intriguing to viewers. One of them shared on X, "Alex in 1923 calling herself "Sussex" is really the cherry on top of this week." Meanwhile, another shared, "Alexandra of Sussex… Dutton, I mean. Dutton through and through. That Ellis Island scene was #1923."

In other news, Netflix has confirmed a second season of 'With Love, Meghan', despite its mixed reviews, set to premiere in fall 2025. The show features Markle engaging in activities such as cooking, crafting, beekeeping, and gardening while conversing with various guests. The first season included appearances by personalities like Abigail Spencer, Alice Waters, Roy Choi, Delfina Blaquier, and Mindy Kaling. Prince Harry also made an appearance in the season finale and is expected to feature in the upcoming season, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In February 2025, Markle announced the rebranding of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to 'As Ever.' This venture offers products like teas, crêpe mix, raspberry spread, and honey. The name change raised concerns among US businesses with similar names, including a vintage clothing company and a photography business. Additionally, officials from Porreres, Mallorca, noted similarities between 'As Ever's' logo and their town's coat of arms, prompting them to seek legal counsel, as per the media outlet.