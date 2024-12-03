'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals: Top 8 artists get drowned out by loud band and tech issues

The top eight performers on 'The Voice' battled technological difficulties

When 'The Voice' entered the Live Shows for season 26, the stakes were bigger than ever on that night. There are just five slots available in the Finale, and eight contestants were vying for them.

The two-hour performance showcase did not go as expected, even though there was no room for error now.

Live band drowned out singers in 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals

'The Voice' is entirely dependent on technology, from the lighting and sound to the fans' at-home downloading app. It seems that all of those approaches were having trouble on Monday.

When we watched the NBC reality program at home, viewers quickly pointed out that the participants' vocals were difficult to hear and that the audio quality throughout the performances was subpar. We would have liked to hear Christina Eagle and Shye Roberts perform, but the band was drowning everyone out due to the poor mixing.

When we see it on television, it sounds terrible, as if the acoustics are bad and the band is drowning out the vocalists or the singers are plain bad. We wonder what it sounds like to be there live.

At one time, there must have been a problem with the microphones. The duets had always been overshadowed by the ensemble.

How to vote on 'The Voice' Season 26?

Following the December 2 episode (Top 8 Artists) and the December 9 finale (Top 5 Artists), you will have the opportunity to cast your vote. Following the aforementioned episodes, the voting period runs from 5 PM PT/8 PM ET until 4 AM PT/7 AM ET.

Fans can vote once per email address per method for Season 26.

Register at nbc.com/VoiceVote. After that, all you have to do is click on the artist you want to support. Click "Cast Your Vote" after that.

Voting with 'The Voice' Official App is as easy as pressing the right button. The official 'The Voice' app could be downloaded for free from Google Play or the iTunes App Store for mobile devices.

You must be 13+ and a resident of the United States or Puerto Rico.

'The Voice' Instant Save returns for Season 26

The Instant Save will be available to the artists that receive the fewest votes.

Four artists from the Top 8 will advance to the Live Finale on December 9, while the remaining four will battle for the Instant Save, which will be awarded to one artist. Thus, five artists (the Top 5) will be featured on the December 9 event.

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays at 8 PM ET/PT for the performances and Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT for the results. Streams on Peacock the next day.