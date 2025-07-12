This ‘Voice’ contestant honored his late brothers — and made Snoop Dogg cry on national TV

Thanks to his raw and positive attitude, Snoop Dogg made headlines during his coaching stint on 'The Voice' Season 26. Throughout the season, Snoop Dogg often set aside his tough rapper image and let his vulnerable side shine. In one standout moment, Snoop Dogg's heartfelt advice even helped a contestant in performance, which brought the other coaches to tears. However, Snoop Dogg himself ended up crying, creating one of the most touching moments of 'The Voice.'

The contestant in discussion is Jeremy Beloate, who revealed that Snoop Dogg's guidance deeply impacted him. On the November 25, 2024 episode of 'The Voice,' Beloate delivered an emotional performance of Josh Groban's 'The Impossible Dream (The Quest)' in honor of his two late brothers who died from addiction. His heartfelt tribute deeply resonated with coaches, and it even brought Reba McEntire to tears, per Today.

Beloate's performance grabbed major praise from all the coaches, with Michael Bublé calling it, "That is one of my favorite performances so far." Gwen Stefani added, "It's so beautiful. You're such an amazing singer." McEntire was especially moved, saying through tears, "I haven't been that touched listening to anybody sing until you. You have got a voice that penetrated my heart. It really got me. I could see you on Broadway. I’m going to come see you when you’re there. You're so good."

However, it was Snoop Dogg's emotional reaction that grabbed major attention as he said, "I'm over here shedding tears of joy. You made me feel like I was sitting at a real Broadway play. I'm crying and I don't care because, in the seat next to me, she's crying. So, I guess it’s OK to cry." He continued, "(There's) something about the way you make me feel. Jeremy, you are a blessing in disguise. I’m so thankful to have you on my team, and I'm thankful to be able to hear you sing."

Talking about Snoop Dogg's advice before the performance, Beloate shared how the rapper deeply influenced his performance approach in a chat with Ok Magazine. He said, "So it was him and Simone Biles. I walked in and I was like Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles. All right, here we go. It's eight in the morning." He described being very emotional at first, but Snoop Dogg offered key advice, as Beloate recalled, "When you honor someone, you want to think about the beautiful moments that you shared. You know, it can't all be this. People don't relate to this."

Snoop Dogg's advice helped Beloate find emotional balance in his performance. "He really helped me find the versatility and the dynamics within the song and the storytelling," Beloate said, while adding, "It brought out a lot of beautiful memories that I forgot that I had with my family. He kind of flipped the script for me. It doesn't have to be like this sad thing; also show the beautiful moments. I want to see you smiling too." Thanks to Snoop Dogg's input, Beloate was able to deliver a more complete and moving performance, as he said, "He helped me discover a really beautiful, well-rounded presentation of it."