Emmys 2025 bleep John Oliver as he goes off-script and drops F-bombs in wild speech: ‘That is a lot of...’

John Oliver was bleeped out twice during his brief, 15-second Emmys acceptance speech on live television after he roasted host Nate Bargatze

When John Oliver takes the stage at an award show, fans expect more than the usual string of thank-yous. True to form, the ‘Last Week Tonight’ host delivered one of the most talked-about moments at the 2025 Emmy Awards. He turned his acceptance speech for ‘Outstanding Variety Series’ into a cheeky takedown of ceremony host Nate Bargatze and the unusual charity stunt that had nominees scrambling to keep their remarks short. The 2025 Emmys weren’t just about celebrating television’s biggest names; they also came with a peculiar twist.

Host Nate Bargatze, known for his dry, family-friendly humor, introduced a system designed to keep the notoriously long-winded show moving along. According to People, here’s how it worked: Bargatze pledged a $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Each winner had 45 seconds to deliver their speech. For every second a speech ran long, $1,000 would be subtracted from the donation. On the flip side, if a winner wrapped up early, another $1,000 per second would be added to the final tally. The idea was simple: shorten speeches, raise money, keep the night flowing. But for Oliver, it was the perfect setup for a punchline.

When Oliver took the stage to accept his award, he initially seemed to play along with Bargatze’s rules. He quickly thanked his wife, Kate Norley, and their two young children. His delivery was brisk and clean, as though he was making a point of padding the Boys & Girls Club’s donation. But in typical Oliver fashion, he couldn’t resist a little rebellion. With a grin spreading across his face, the British comedian suddenly launched into a tirade of colorful language, much of which was censored in real time by CBS’ broadcast team. As quoted by E News, “F**k you, Nate Bargatze, that is a lot of money for you,” Oliver shouted, to roaring laughter from the audience. “And you can add a f**k to the swear jar as well.”

#LastWeekTonight With John Oliver wins Scripted Variety Series at the 2025 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9QGiPae4Ga — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 15, 2025

The room erupted, with stars in the crowd clapping, cheering, and shaking their heads in amusement. Oliver’s moment might have been the highlight of the evening, but it wasn’t the first time he’d collided with Emmy censors. At the 2024 ceremony, the comedian’s attempt to deliver a heartfelt thank-you went sideways. He had begun reflecting on the memory of his beloved family dog. It was an emotional turn from Oliver, whose speeches usually mix sharp wit with social commentary. But before he could finish, producers rolled the music to usher him offstage.

John Oliver being played off with music as he starts to talk about his dog who he just had to put down...



"F*ck you! I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now."#Emmys pic.twitter.com/CpG6vEM9L0 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 16, 2024

The timing frustrated him, and his response was a bleeped-out “F**k you! I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now.” It became one of the most memorable moments of the night. Between last year’s sentimental slip and this year’s cutting roast, Oliver has crafted a tradition of delivering Emmy speeches that fans talk about long after the trophies are handed out. For Bargatze, the unusual donation scheme may have achieved its purpose of trimming acceptance speeches, but Oliver ensured it also became the punchline of the night. For viewers, it was a win-win: a laugh-out-loud Emmy moment and more money toward a good cause.