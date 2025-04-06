Lisa Marie Presley thought Michael Jackson was a 'freak' after his strange request when she was just 18

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson tied the knot in 1994, but she initially thought the King of Pop was a creep—and we totally get why

Lisa Marie Presley was madly in love with Michael Jackson it seems! “She really was obsessed with him. I remember when he would come to the house, and she would run to her bathroom and put her makeup on and panic and want to get herself all dressed up for him," Riley Keough revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Ironically, decades ago, during a sit-down with Winfrey, Presley had claimed that she once thought Jackson was a 'freak'. "And looking back on that experience, what do you say to yourself now?" the media mogul asked Elvis' daughter, "Holy mother of God. OK, first of all, I heard he wanted to meet me. I was 18 and he wanted to meet me! I didn't want to because I thought he was a freak. Immediately, I didn't want to meet him. I thought he was a freak. So I was like, I don't want to meet him," Presley reacted to the direct question, as per Unilad.

However, the 'Dirty Laundry' singer confessed that all the doubts vanished once she met her future husband, "And I ended up going, OK, I'll meet him. My first impression was that he went very much out of his way to disillusion me." Additionally, in another interview with Diane Sawyer, she revealed that Jackson assured her that he wasn't gay, "So he sat me down and said, I know you think this and I know you think that, and he was completely normal. I'm not gay. I know you think this. I know you think that and started cursing. Started, you know, being a normal person. And I was like, wow. And then within 20 minutes, like, I immediately went into Oh my God! You're not the person I thought you were. You're actually really cool," as per Entertainment Weekly.

Diane Sawyer shames and questions Lisa Marie Presley for marrying Michael Jackson, 2003. pic.twitter.com/86JdUY5AxV — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 8, 2024

Presley confessed that after Jackson came clean about his emotions, they felt a connection and things started heating up. "Because we were born and raised in different situations, different upbringings. And there was a connection on that front. Superstar and superstar, yeah, that fishbowl life, being oddities. Our different circumstances thing. Still very vulnerable. I have to say," she said. Presley defended her marriage to Jackson during the Sawyer interview, she confessed that Jackson invested in their relationship.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley MTV Music Video Awards 1994. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

"When Michael wants to pull you into his life, somehow, he's very good at it. And then at that point, it was sort of a relationship of like, I need to talk. And I was sort of like, wow, me? And he's already pulled me in by making me feel like I'm the one he talks to. And you feel protective," Presley confessed. The couple managed to keep their budding romance under wraps before surprising the world with the announcement of their union during the MTV Music Video Awards in 1994 after secretly tying the knot in the Dominican Republic the same year.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley photographed by Dick Zimmerman, 1994. pic.twitter.com/b9iZ82HmaY — MJJ Photos (@mjjphotos) July 29, 2019

"Didn't necessarily think it was going to go romantic, but it did," Presley recalled. The 'Lights Out' singer confessed that she didn't want to get married for publicity, but to be able to feel like an equal with someone as famous as her. She then revealed that Jackson proposed to her in the library of his Neverland Ranch with a "ten-carat diamond ring." "I think he got on his knees as well and proposed. I felt like it was the right I should do," she concluded.