Kevin Hart dodges a wild question about hosting Diddy's infamous party: 'It’s not a good...'

It appears that Kevin Hart isn't comfortable answering any questions about Sean 'Diddy' Combs! In October 2024, when the 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star stepped out for dinner at West Hollywood’s LAVO, paparazzi asked if he’d ever seen the large amounts of baby oil found at the Bad Boy mogul’s mansions during his wild parties. According to a report by Page Six, Hart questioned back the paparazzi, “When I hosted for Diddy? You're asking the wrong person the wrong question, man. It’s not a good question.”

In another part of the video shared online, the paparazzi asked Hart for his thoughts on the disgraced music mogul's safety in prison. Hart quickly deflected, responding, "Wrong person, wrong question," as he left the restaurant with his wife, Eniko Hart. For those unaware, Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024, in a New York hotel after facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Once the video surfaced online, viewers shared their honest thoughts on Hart's reaction. One social media user wrote, "Kevin Hart knew, Jay Z knew, Beyoncé knew, Jlo knew, the Kardashians knew. ENTIRE Hollywood knew. I despise celebrities." Followed by a second person who penned, "LoL Kevin knows that he is in trouble." Another user chimed in, "If you have nothing to hide why are you running from the question Kevin??????!!!!!!" A user commented, "Kevin knows what's up. The guy is asking all the right questions. Kevin just knows he's on tape." One comment read, "You know what a good answer from Kevin would have been? “I had no idea Diddy was such a piece of s**t and had I have known I would’ve had nothing to do with him.” Anything less than that and he’s guilty as f**k."

In 2010, Hart hosted one of Combs' epic parties. In a video from the party that popped up on the internet, the 'Die Hart' actor can be seen sitting on the edge of a jacuzzi tub in NYC’s London Hotel while being surrounded by multiple women. The footage showed Combs holding a mic while a woman in a red bikini sat right next to him. In a separate segment of the video, Hart can be seen standing beside a bed where Combs is relaxing and drinking champagne. As per The Irish Star, Hart jokingly remarked in the video, "If we can, let's just move the camera a little this way. I don't want my shot to even come close to the bed at all." Many A-listers including Usher, Fabolous, and Swizz Beatz, and Combs’ Dirty Money bandmates, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper attended the extravagant party.

At the moment, Combs, held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, is awaiting his trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025. Up until now, Combs has been denied bail thrice. At present, Combs has not pleaded guilty to the allegations pressed against him. In a statement issued to The Mirror, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo said, "He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will. Many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses."