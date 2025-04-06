Diddy grew up watching his mom throw ‘wild parties’ that ‘desensitized’ him: 'He was around...'

Diddy’s childhood friend Tim Patterson claims Janice Combs’s wild parties often involved pimps, homosexuals, and other adult activities

This might seem bizarre but Sean 'Diddy' Combs' infamous party habits stemmed from his childhood experiences it seems! In Peacock's new documentary titled 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy', released on January 14, 2025, Diddy's childhood friend and hip-hop producer Tim Patterson stated that Diddy's knowledge about 'freak-off parties' originated from his home. In the documentary, Patterson mentioned that Diddy grew up watching his mother, Janice Combs, hosting "wild parties" at their residence. Along with this, Patterson also alleged that the parties hosted by Janice also included sexual activities.

While revealing the traumatic environment Diddy experienced as a child, Patterson shared, "At night, it wouldn't be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms, and you've got a couple in there butt-naked. On the weekend, he [Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs] partied in the house, and we did that a lot. He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around p***s, pushers. That was just who was in our house," as per Mint.

Patterson further explained, "People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets. That's what we were privy to. This is what we were fed. Was it desensitizing us? I'm sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night." Diddy reportedly never marked his attendance at any of these parties personally. However, the disgraced rapper had heard his mother Janice chit-chatting with a bunch of ladies about making the guests feel comfortable at the parties.

Patterson also alleged that Diddy's disturbing behavior is simply the outcome of the wild parties he saw during his childhood days at his home. At the moment, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after facing multiple shocking claims, including sex trafficking, and racketeering transportation to engage in prostitution. "I’ve always been asked the question why [charges against Sean Combs']. I don’t know the answer to why, but I truly believe it all goes back to childhood,” Patterson shared.

Despite Janice's efforts to give Diddy a great childhood, Patterson disclosed that the rapper faced a lot of bullying at his Catholic private school, Mount Saint Michael Academy. In the documentary, Patterson recalled, "[Diddy] always had the best of everything. He was looked at as the rich kid." For the unversed, Patterson and Diddy both grew up in Mount Vernon, New York. Patterson was a few years older than Diddy when he and his mother moved into the bottom floor of Diddy's house, and that's how he learned about the details of the parties that took place at Sean's residence.

At the time of writing, Diddy is waiting for his trial, which is scheduled to kickstart on May 5, 2025. In a statement issued to BBC, Diddy's attorneys talked about the entire situation and shared, "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor."