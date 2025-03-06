Craig Ferguson asks Kristen Bell to take off her dress in a bizarre on-air moment: "You're pretty..."

'You're the only person who brings out my creepy laugh,' Craig Ferguson told Kristen Bell during their flirty on-air banter

Craig Ferguson and Kristen Bell's playful, slightly awkward chemistry was on full display during her December 2016 appearance on 'The Late Late Show'. In the resurfaced video, their conversation took an amusing turn when Ferguson, after complimenting Bell's appearance, jokingly asked her to take off her dress. Ferguson kicked things off by saying, "Please welcome the incandescently beautiful Kristen Bell, everybody!" They shared a warm hug before Ferguson, clearly impressed, commented, "You look sensational. Look at you, look at these shoes." Bell replied, "Yeah, they're intense shoes," before Ferguson, half-joking, asked, "They're made of gold?" Bell confirmed with a smile, "They are." Their flirty banter kept things light and fun, with just the right amount of embarrassing charm.

Ferguson then moved onto her orange dress, gushing over it. Ferguson then commented, "Then, your lovely orange floaty thing," to which Bell replied, "Thanks, it's my space dress." Ferguson laughed and said, "You're the only person who brings out my creepy laugh... I try to be all kind of professional with you and everything, and then you come over in your flirty orange dress. I'm like, you're pretty," as per The Things.

Ferguson then showed off his snake arm tattoo to Bell, saying, "Hey, look what I got since the last time you were here." A shocked Bell asked, "Is that real?" to which Ferguson replied, "Yeah, it goes all the way up and around." Still in disbelief, Bell said, "No, you're not that cool. Take your shirt off." Ferguson shot back, "No, take your dress off." This sparked laughter from Bell, Ferguson, and the audience. For those curious, Ferguson’s right forearm features a tattoo of Benjamin Franklin’s 1754 political cartoon Join or Die, which depicts a segmented snake above the legend “Join or Die,” according to Hollywood Mask.

During the same episode, Ferguson asked Bell, "Do you have any tattoos yet? You don’t have any tattoos?" Bell replied, "I don’t." Ferguson then teased, "You know you’re too fragrant." Bell responded with a laugh, "Thank you. I debated for a while getting a tattoo, but I never went through with it." Later, as the episode came to a close, Bell spoke about her connection with Ferguson, saying, "Much like you, I rarely get caught off guard, you can kind of work through any joke, and sometimes I feel like I make a living embarrassing myself."

Fans couldn't keep calm and rushed to the comments section of the resurfaced video to praise the amazing chemistry between Ferguson and Bell. One user wrote, "It was an absolute delight to watch them together! Two smart, very quick-witted people just having fun hanging with each other & riffing off each other like they were playing jazz together." Another person penned, "Nothing more attractive than a smart, funny woman who also just happens to be stunningly beautiful. Why hasn't anyone written a sitcom for these two yet? Their chemistry is insane! This is what talk shows should be like!" A netizen chimed in, "This honestly feels like an actual talk show it’s like they’re actually talking," A fan gushed over the duo's bond and commented, "They are perfect. Absolutely perfect. I missed their chemistry."