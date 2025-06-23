‘AGT’ may feel spontaneous — but this fan’s taping experience proves not everything is what it seems

"Photography is strictly forbidden," said an 'America's Got Talent' fan while opening up about the strict rules of attending live taping

In addition to jaw-dropping acts, 'America's Got Talent' is also famous for its lively audience reaction. The energy of every performance is increased tenfold by the crowd’s visible excitement, making the experience even more engrossing for viewers at home. But what appears on screen isn’t always the full picture. A fan recently opened up about their live taping experience, and the reality was quite different.

(L-R) Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel in a screenshot from 'AGT: Fantasy League' (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

The discussion unfolded when a Reddit user posted a thread asking users to share their experience of attending 'America's Got Talent,' to which a fan recalled attending the filming as part of a high school fundraiser, saying, "It was quick to get seats inside, but the wait until they let people in felt kind of long." When it came to outdoor performances, the production made it seem like the entire indoor audience moved outside, but "they had a group already outside waiting for them." They further suggested that before the taping began, audience members were coached, revealing, "There was this one guy instructing us on reacting to performances and they also PRE-RECORDED applauses and scared reactions."

Between acts, there were fun extras like ticket giveaways and a mini talent show, though favoritism was hinted at, saying, "Someone I knew in school performed and they got everyone applauding, yet they weren't asked to perform on stage, unlike that one girl." Not only that, this user also revealed the strictness, saying, "Photography is strictly forbidden and they will catch you recording and taking pictures and ask you to delete it immediately." The user further elaborated that each day of 'America's Got Talent' included two separate tapings, with a short break in between. Attendees had to rejoin the line and get a new ticket if they wanted to return for the second session, often ending up in different seats.

Each session typically featured around 3 to 5 acts. The entire taping season spanned about a month, and witnessing a Golden Buzzer moment live was rare due to the limited number awarded. Another standout detail was the red buzzer, which was extremely loud and startled many audience members. The fan also noted that their experience took place before the COVID-19 pandemic, so current procedures may have changed. Notably, to be part of the live audience for 'America’s Got Talent,' you must be at least 8 years old and register for free tickets through the on camera audiences website by filling out a simple form, per SportsKeeda.

While the auditions are pre-recorded, the performances in the finals are broadcast live. All tapings take place at the historic Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, which is a grand venue built in 1931 by architects George Edwin Bergstrom, Cyril Bennett, and Fitch Haskell. The 'America's Got Talent' live tapings take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which can hold up to 2,997 people. This includes 1,880 fixed seats, 98 installable orchestra seats, 459 balcony seats, and 560 lounge seats. The venue is also known for hosting prestigious events like the Daytime Emmy Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.

Audience members are expected to follow a strict dress code to maintain visual consistency with the show’s lighting and set design. Dark, solid colors are encouraged, while patterns, pastels, white clothing, and visible brand logos are prohibited, as they can interfere with filming. To keep the energy high during the two-hour runtime, audience members are often included in fun challenges and activities. Ushers also help with seating, as the venue is typically packed.