Simon Cowell stops 13-year-old on ‘AGT’ stage — but his bold next move leaves judges speechless

A self-taught musician and singer wowed the 'AGT'judges, promting Howie Mandel to say, 'You remind me of Justin Beiber..'

'AGT' season 20 kicked off with a bang, showcasing incredible talent from all over the world. In the latest episode, 13-year-old Chase Varnes took the 'AGT' audition stage with his guitar and instantly wowed the judges with his pop-star-like persona. The judges were also impressed when he revealed that he’s a self-taught guitarist and drummer. During his brief introduction, Varnes shared that he dreams of performing on the world stage and making people happy. The judges wished him luck, but as the young boy began singing, Simon Cowell abruptly stopped him mid-performance. "I hate to do this," said Cowell. He added, "I didn't love the song; however, I like you. Have you got another song?"

Varnes replied confidently, "Yes, I do," before performing a flawless rendition of Ed Sheeran’s 'Life Goes On,' which won over both the audience and the judges. "You know, you remind me of a young Justin Bieber," judge Howie Mandel told the young singer, while judge Sofia Vergara commented, "I know it's nerve-racking to be on this stage, but I thought it was better the second song."

A screenshot of Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell during 'AGT' (Image source: YouTube/ 'AGT')

Vergara added, "Simon always knows how to stop it and make it better. I think the girls are gonna go crazy for you." Mel B also told Varness, "You were great; you were a diamond in the rough with so much potential. But I can see your nervousness. You're not quite there yet for me," but resisted when it came to giving her final verdict, "I think, give yourself another year, then come back when you're more confident,' the former spice giel said, before adding, "I have to say no, I'm sorry."

With his future hinging on three yeses, Cowell’s vote mattered the most. "Sometimes we have people your age, and I'm like, 'Okay, I'll be sort of nicer because you're young," Cowell began. "You, I do believe, that you have something.... You've got everything going for you. The audience loved you, which is why you're gonna get three yeses." As soon as Cowell spoke, Varnes’ face lit up with joy.

Screenshot of Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell during 'AGT'( Image source: YouTube/ 'AGT')

Cowell’s decision also impressed fans online. Praising Cowell, an 'AGT' viewer wrote in the YouTube comments, "Simon has a talent for spotting amazing people. He does the hard thing of calling them out to bring out that person's full potential. Amazing young man." Echoing the sentiment, another viewer wrote, "Anytime a singer gets stopped by Simon, they always get better, and he did an amazing job." While some argue that Simon Cowell is mean and rude, many agree that the seasoned judge knows exactly what he’s doing. Noting Cowell's ability as a judge, a long-time viewer of the show wrote, "I can never argue with Simon’s choices. He knows what he’s talking about; he just has that war that many people do not. Anyone who’s asked to do their second song by Simon almost always does 100x better than."