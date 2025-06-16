Simon Cowell warns ‘AGT’ contestant to pick another song, he doesn’t — and it pays off big time

'America's Got Talent' judges have consistently displayed their pet peeves when it comes to approving live acts on the show; for example, Sofía Vergara cannot stand musicians playing the ukulele during the auditions. Similarly, OG judge Simon Cowell simply hates contestants, rendering the song 'Tomorrow' from the 1977 classic musical 'Annie'. However, contestant Jimmie Herrod changed the record mogul's perspective with his angelic voice in 2021 and earned the 'golden buzzer' from Vegara.

"When the opportunity presents itself, you run towards it, and I'm just excited to share what I have to offer," Herrod explained while introducing himself on stage. "Hang on. So, if you don't mind me asking, what--what song are you gonna sing?" Cowell quizzed the contestant before the act. "I'm gonna sing "Tomorrow" from "Annie," the music teacher and budding singer from Portland, Oregon, enthusiastically expressed. "Are you serious? Do you know that is my worst song in the world?" Cowell reacted disappointed."What? - Without a--and you're gonna sing that. You should do another song," he added amid boo's from the audience, as perNBC.

However, Herrod stood firm with his choice and delivered a magical performance. He went on to give goosebumps with his sharp 'soprano' voice range and hit the right notes, receiving a stunned silence from the audience and silent wow's from the judges, including an astonished Cowell. 'Tomorrow' was originally composed by Charles Strouse and written by Martin Charnin. It was performed on stage by Broadway actress Andrea McArdle. Meanwhile, Herrod received a historic standing ovation from Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel after his rousing act. However, Vergara surprisingly stayed glued to her seat, mysteriously. "Wow, wow, wow. It's not my worst song anymore," Cowell reacted.

"See that? See how he has changed your mind?" Klum pointed out. "I mean...unbelievable. Unbelievable," Cowell said, visibly speechless. "I have to say that I didn't like it that much," Vergara broke her silence with a slight jab. "No? What is going on today?" the other judges reacted. "But...but I loved it," the 'Modern Family' actress reacted in a sudden turn of events. Vergara then proceeded to press the 'golden buzzer'. "Oh my God, that was so amazing. That was giving me goosebumps. It was like I--I feel like I had to. I had to. You deserve it," Vergara said while congratulating Herrod on stage.

As per NBC, Herrod continued his winning streak by rendering classics from 1971's 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,' 'P!nk', and 'Wicked'. His flawless performances earned him a place among the final five. For the finale, AGT's performance, the Oregon native beautifully captivated the fans with a soulful rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What a Wonderful World.' However, Herrod failed to win the reality talent competition; at present, the talented musician remains busy with events, concerts, and local gigs. Meanwhile, the new 20th season of AGT has currently taken the TV ratings by storm with its unique and daring acts. The show continues to expose worldwide artists and give them a broader reach with its unparalleled format.