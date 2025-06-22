5 emotional 'Shark Tank' pitches that brought even the toughest Sharks to tears — yes, even Kevin O'Leary

Even though 'Shark Tank' is popular for its tough tactics, there have been moments when the investors were left emotional

Set against the unique backdrop of funding new businesses, the high-stakes arena of the 'Shark Tank' is often charged with ruthless tactics and tough questioning. However, there have been instances when the business moguls were so touched by a pitcher's heartfelt story that they couldn't help but get emotional themselves. So, let's take a look at five such emotional 'Shark Tank' pitches that left even the hardest Sharks seething with emotions.

5. Mee-Ma's Gumbo

In 2013, Carole Foster pitched Mee-Ma’s Gumbo on 'Shark Tank' Season 4, asking for $200,000 for 20% equity. Foster introduced her frozen gumbo brick, which was a time-saving twist on traditional Cajun cooking. The Sharks loved the taste and were impressed by her $500,000 in Costco sales over two years, per Food Republic. However, concerns emerged when Foster admitted she was making little profit and using earnings to support her family, even living out of a van. Her vulnerability made Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary, emotional. In the end, O'Leary and Lori Greiner offered $200,000 for 50% equity, a deal she accepted.

4. Under The Weather

Rick Pescovitz pitched his pop-up weather-protection pods on 'Shark Tank,' asking for $600,000 in exchange for 10% equity. He impressed the Sharks with $2 million in sales and $1 million in profit from mostly word-of-mouth and online sales. Mark Cuban was especially amazed by the organic growth, calling the low marketing spend and strong demand "incredible," as per CNBC. Cuban then proposed $600,000 for 15% equity, which was less than Daymond John and O'Leary's snarky offers of $600,000 for 20%. Cuban also added an option to buy another 10% for an additional $600,000 within 12 months. During his pitch, Pescovitz also emotionally shared the loss of his brother and former business partner, saying, "My brother Mark meant a whole lot to me, and now I am partnering with a guy named Mark. Maybe that's fate. I am happy. I am very happy.” In the end, Pescovitz directly asked Cuban if he was in, closing the deal effectively.

3. SwipeNSnap

SwipenSnap's pitch started as a simple demonstration of a baby product designed to make diaper changes easier by allowing one-handed application of ointment. But what truly captured the Sharks' attention wasn’t just the product, was the deeply personal story behind it. The founder, Alina Kravchenko, brought her immigrant mother on stage, not just to help with the pitch, but to honor her. She shared how her mother had endured tough conditions and sacrificed everything to give her daughter a better life, per The Things. The emotional weight of the story struck a chord with Robert Herjavec, who related it to his own family’s experience. With his voice breaking, Herjavec recounted how his immigrant father had been mistreated, even spit on, while working to support the family. In the end, Kravchenko ultimately accepted Greiner and O’Leary's offer, securing a deal of $120,000 for 50% equity.

2. CupBoard Pro's

The Cup Board Pro pitch from 'Shark Tank' Season 10 remains one of the show's most emotional moments. The product was invented by firefighter Keith Young, who tragically died from illness caused by exposure during 9/11 rescue efforts. His three children, Christian, Keira, and Kaley, presented the product on his behalf, with one of them still a minor. A pre-recorded video of Keith demonstrating the product was shown, moving the Sharks and viewers alike. Deeply touched, all five Sharks invested, but instead of profiting, they pledged to donate their earnings to a charity supporting firefighters affected by 9/11-related illnesses.

1. Kronos Golf's Pitch

Phillip Lapuz's heartfelt story remains one of the most heartfelt ones in the 'Shark Tank.' It all unfolded when Lapuz and his partner Eric pitched Kronos Golf, asking for $150,000 in exchange for 15% equity. While the product impressed the Sharks, three dropped out due to a lack of interest in golf, leaving only O'Leary and Herjavec, as per Inspire More. When Herjavec asked what motivated them, Lapuz became emotional, explaining, "I'm engaged and my fiancée lives in Japan, and she can’t come out here unless I make this happen." He added, “I could’ve just continued my job as a consultant, making fine money. But this is my dream.” Lapuz then shared, "I proposed to my fiancée, Mariko, two years ago, but her parents don’t approve of the risk I’m taking on Kronos Golf. That's why I’m asking for your help, so I can prove myself to them and start a life with her." In the end ,he secured a deal with Herjavec, raking in $150,000 for 30% equity.