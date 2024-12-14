Coordinates founder Sanya Richards-Ross makes bold move as Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec seeks to revamp brand

Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec sets the terms for investing in Coordinates alongside 'RHOA' couple Aaron and Sanya Richards-Ross

Coordinates offer an impressive range of co-ord outfits, specializing in loungewear, family pajamas, sleepwear, and lifestyle clothing. In Episode 7, Season 16 of ABC's 'Shark Tank', renowned athletes Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross introduced their family clothing line, Coordinates, to the Sharks, hoping to win over at least one investor to help grow their business.

With sizes ranging from infant to 4XL, the inclusive apparel company offers a comfortable and adaptable fit that makes it perfect for short journeys outside or for relaxing at home. Coordinates appeal to all ages and make sure that every member of the family is included in the celebration by providing a colorful and inspiring variety in a range of sizes.

Sanya Richards-Ross' Coordinates was the official loungewear partner for Team USA (ABC/@christopherwillard)

'RHOA' couple took loan before 'Shark Tank' appearance

Coordinates is a testament to the deep bond between Aaron and Sanya Richards-Ross, the brand's co-owners. The lifelong couple, who found success in their respective sports, unveiled their family clothing line to the Sharks in the December 13 episode, marking its public debut in 2023.

Seeking $100K for 10%, the two entered the Tank. Sanya obtained a $250,000 loan from ACE to grow Coorindates and elevate the apparel brand to new heights. This funding allowed them to meet business needs by investing in marketing, hiring skilled employees, and purchasing inventory.

'Shark Tank's Coordinates is a one-stop store for all your family's pajama sets (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Sharks unimpressed with Coordinates's sales

The official website offers all the goods for sale, with prices ranging from $21 to $78. Coordinates' largest sale of the year, which featured discounts of up to 30% on several items, took place in late November.

Before their debut on the ABC show, Aaron and Sanya had completed two major product drops, generating $25,000 in a single month and a total of $55,000 in revenue before facing the Sharks. From the looks of our Sharks, they didn't seem interested, as 4 Sharks bowed out from investing.

'RHOA's Sanya Richards-Ross with her family to pitched her pajama line, Coordinates on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Coordinates scores last-minute deal

Even though Robert Herjavec was interested in the company, he couldn't wrap his head around the branding, which Mark Cuban also attested must be confusing for the customers. However, he fell in love with the Team USA collection and offered to make a deal of $100k for 25% only at the price of being able to change their brand.

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Sanya offered a counter of 20%, which Daymond John was eager to offer as well. Robert threw a little shade at Daymond when it came to understanding the space. But, Robert prided himself on being the master of the clothing industry, so much so that he agreed to go down to 20% to seal the deal.

Robert Herjavec sealed the deal with Coordinates in 'Shark Tank' Season 16, episode 7 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16 airs on Fridays on ABC at 8 pm ET.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.