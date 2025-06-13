81-year-old ‘Shark Tank’ contestant refuses to back down in heated deal over bizarre bathroom product

'Shark Tank' contestant floored the judges with his hilarious pitch but argued over the final deal!

‘Shark Tank’ contestants are bound to astonish the audience either with their innovative ideas or the bizarre ones. One of the episodes featured an 81-year-old entrepreneur from Jacksonville, Texas, and his business partner pitching a necessity product for the outdoors. If you haven’t guessed it yet, it’s a supportive strap that can be worn while “relieving” oneself in the woods or the outdoors. The duo apparently brought the solution to an “age-old problem” that the outdoorsmen experienced for years. “We’ve developed the number one necessity for doing number two outdoors,” the entrepreneur said, sending the judges into a fit of laughter.

The duo – Bob Leigh and Keith Lindsay – revealed the product called “Krapp Strapp” and played a video demonstrating its use. Bob went on to reveal that the product can hold up to 400 pounds and has two pockets to keep necessities like toilet paper. They demanded $65000 for a 10% stake. Although the Sharks admitted that there has “never” been an innovation like Krapp Strapp in the 15 years of the show, three of them stepped out. However, Daymond John and Lori Greiner teamed up to be the knights in shining armour for the Texan duo.

The investors changed the pitch, asking for 35% of the company’s stake so that each Shark could have an equal share. Bob and Lindsay didn’t seem happy with the offer and offered to reduce the percentage of stake. “Let’s go 25% and be done with it,” Bob argued. “Give us a little bit of room,” he added. Greiner gave the duo another chance and further tweaked the offer. She offered a 33.3% stake. “Daymond loves that number,” she added. After putting some thought into it, the duo sealed the deal on that offer. The contestants not only bagged a decent offer but also didn’t leave the stage before having banter with the Sharks.

The Critics' Choice Award-winning show has had many contestants who won over the judges not just with their innovative ideas but also with their personality. Bob and Lindsay will go down in history as one of them. The former’s incredible energy, passion for running a business, and hilarious pitch certainly left an impression on the viewers. “One of the funniest pitches ever,” a YouTube user commented. “I’ve been watching Shark Tank for aeons and this is my first comment. I just wanna say I love this Old dude, so full of life,” a second social media user added.

“No sad stories, just good sales and humor,” another fan commented. “Hahaha! Legendary grandpas. One of the funniest products ever seen,” a fourth internet user reacted. Many other fans believed that it was greedy of the Sharks to ask for such a high stake at a mediocre amount of investment. “Should have went 25% for them. Dropping it 1.7% was a disgrace,” one fan wrote. Another internet user agreed and wrote that they should’ve asked for more money, considering their sales. “They are so greedy. At least increase the investment amount if you want 33.3%,” another fan said about the investors.