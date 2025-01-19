'Shark Tank' is so strict about rules, there’s only one way the production will stop and edit a pitch

On 'Shark Tank,' there are no retakes and the only time they’ll stop a pitch is if a major production rule is broken

'Shark Tank' has continued to entertain its viewers to the fullest since 2009. Through the years, we have witnessed many emerging entrepreneurs pitching their innovative business ideas on the ABC business program. Some of these people walked away from the show with impressive deals, meanwhile, others left the show with some valuable lessons and pieces of advice. However, the fans of the beloved reality television series may have some burning questions. For instance: Do the Sharks reshoot for an episode of 'Shark Tank' if a pitch goes wrong? Don't worry, we have got the answers to all your questions.

The makers of 'Shark Tank' are very strict when it comes to following the rules and regulations. For example, if an entrepreneur makes a mistake while pitching their idea to the Sharks, they won’t get a second chance to restart. Given the fast-paced, busy nature of each episode and the volume of pitches, the chances of any footage being re-edited are extremely low.

During an interview with People magazine, 'Shark Tank' executive producer Clay Newbill discussed the strict rules entrepreneurs must follow on the show. Newbill revealed that the only time a reshoot occurs is due to microphone issues, which is rare—usually resolved within a minute or two. "It's very rare. We'll have somebody come in and change the mic. Usually we're down for maybe a minute or two and then we're right back into it," he explained. Aspiring entrepreneurs are given basic guidelines before their presentations, and they are responsible for bringing their own props and costumes for their pitches.

When we talk about an episode of 'Shark Tank' which is 40 minutes long, edits are made to accommodate the whole pitch within a time frame of 7 to 12 minutes. For those with doubts, the footage isn't manipulated, it's just cut down. "The average pitch is probably about 40 minutes and we edit that down to between 7 to 12 minutes for what actually airs," Newbill continued. When asked about the pitches, Newbill shared, "These are real businesses being pitched by real entrepreneurs, and the Sharks are deciding during those pitches whether or not they want to invest their own money. So they're going to be very thorough in their questioning and that's why the average pitch is probably about 40 minutes."

Even if you make it to 'Shark Tank', there is no guarantee that your pitch will be shown on live TV. Yes, you heard that right! In the same interview, Newbill disclosed that more than 14,000 people apply for 'Shark Tank' every year and only 130 out of them get filmed. "I think there were 14,000 people that applied this season, and we ended up shooting somewhere around 130 of them. We overshoot because not all pitches are going to be strong enough to air. At the end of the day, we're still producing a television show. It needs to be entertaining from a creative perspective," Newbill revealed.

A picture of 'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary. (Cover Image Source: Instagram | Shark Tank USA)

Newbill also stressed the importance of an entrepreneur's confidence in their pitch. "When you're going through the casting process, let them see that confidence because it's the one thing I think, personally that Sharks are looking for in the entrepreneur. They're partnering with them, so they want to know that this person is going to have the confidence to fight through those trials and tribulations, those down times, actually complete the job and be successful," he said. In the end, Newbill wants the dreams of these budding entrepreneurs to come true. “Our goal is to breathe life into people’s dreams, and that’s what we’ve been doing for 15 years. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from—the rug is the great equalizer. That’s your moment to convince the sharks of your vision and your dream. When that happens, it’s magic," he told Awards Daily. We must say, pitching your idea before these business tycoons can be stressful but if your pitch strikes a chord with these investors then, it can do wonders for your business.