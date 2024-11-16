‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran loses battle against Creator Camp founders

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran initially offered $350k for 25% in Creator Camp

One of the products featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 5 was Creator Camp, an innovative content camp designed especially for children between the ages of 6 and 13. These camps are designed to help kids develop their skills in the world of digital content creation. In a recent episode of the ABC show, Christopher Cazden Morrison, Kai Forman, and Jacky Chao pitched Creator Camp to the Sharks.

The trio sought $350K for a 5% stake in Creator Camp, their educational summer camp business. While Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and guest judge Rashaun Williams declined to invest in Creator Camp due to the low scalability of the business, Barbara Corcoran was impressed by the business and offered a deal to the trio. Initially, Barbara expressed interest in becoming an equal partner in the company and offered $350K for a 25% stake in Creator Camp. Considering there were three founders, she went from 25 % to 20%, and later to 19%. After several rounds of negotiation, they ultimately agreed on a deal of 18%.

Christopher Cazden Morrison, Kai Forman, and Jacky Chao to pitch Creator Camp on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran plans to turn Creator Camp into a franchise

In Episode 5 of 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Creator Camp co-founder Christopher Cazden Morrison shed light on the future goals of the company, stating, "Now our goal by 2030 is to get to 250 locations. By that time, we will be making 25 million."

Barbara Corcoran chimed in, "You'll be an old man by the time we get there. I think I can make a lot of money. You can make a lot of money if I turn it into a franchise. I love your name, Creator Camp. I think you can turn it into a franchise. Loving the concept about the whole camp. Great idea."

Barbara informed the budding entrepreneurs that they can't make money in this business until they charge a franchise fee from their customers. "You could train people how to do it and you could enroll in it at any place. " "I mean we've always considered franchising an option. People always that's one of the first things they would tell us," Christopher said. Barbara then shared that she had previously built million-dollar franchise businesses.

'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran plans to turn Creator Camp into a franchise (Instagram/@barbaracorcoran)

How to get Creator Camp passes for 2025?

You can simply get the passes for Creator Camp from their official website. At the moment, the price of their 2025 Creator Camp is $2000. However, the early birds can get a good discount and grab the passes just for $1399. These camps provide multiple programs that cater to different interests including filmmaking, content creation, coding, animation, and many more.

Creator Camp is an educational camp designed to enhance kids' knowledge (ABC/@christopherwillard)

