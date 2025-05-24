Did ‘The Voice’ fool us? Insider spills the harsh truth behind those so-called ‘live’ finale performances

'The Voice' Season 27 was a star-studded affair — but now whispers of fakery are stealing the spotlight

With much fanfare and high anticipation, 'The Voice' Season 27 recently concluded with Adam David taking home the win. However, it’s not just his victory that has everyone talking, but the finale episode has also become the center of attention thanks to guest performances from Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas, Blake Shelton, and others. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the show's authenticity is being questioned. While the episode was promoted as live, some of the guest performances appear to suggest otherwise.

Kelly Clarkson is seen at Tom's Restaurant on September in New York City (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

Reportedly, 'The Voice' Season 27's finale was promoted as a "two-hour live event" featuring performances from all finalists and major music stars. However, the US Sun revealed that several of the performances were actually pre-recorded. One notable absence was Clarkson, who, according to a source, did not attend the live taping, which is likely due to her commitments filming 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in New York.

According to an insider, Chance the Rapper, Jonas, and Shelton were also absent from the live taping. Shelton did return to sing his song 'Texas,' but his performance was also filmed ahead of time. Chance’s performance of 'Space and Time' impressed viewers with its creativity and energy, while Jonas left his emotions onstage with a moving rendition of 'Heart by Heart.'

However, both were filmed ahead of the finale day and aired seamlessly as if they were live. "After each of their performances, the show tossed it back to host Carson Daly, who reacted live to the singers after a screen showed the studio pre-taped performances," the insider added, while revealing how the show blended taped segments with live reactions to maintain the illusion.

This is not the only thing from The Voice's finale that is garnering attention. In a surprising turn of events, Kelsea Ballerini's team member, Jaelen Johnston, forgets the lyrics in a very crucial moment in the finale. Johnston, the final country singer in 'The Voice Season' 27 and Ballerini's Super Save, took a bold step with Dierks Bentley’s high-energy hit 'What Was I Thinkin' for his first finale performance. However, just seconds into the fast-paced track, Johnston stumbled, forgetting the lyrics. Despite the mishap, Ballerini praised his resilience and comeback, as per WKKJ.

"Oh, I just, I'm so proud of you," she told the 22-year-old Kansas native. "I know that you had a moment early on where you got nervous. But the thing is, this is like the most nerve-wracking thing you could do, and the way that you recover is the only thing that matters. And you locked back in. And you got back in your body. You got back in your voice, and you delivered, and you moved, and everyone loves you. That was the most impressive part. You really showed up. You really showed up. I’m so proud of you."

Johnston returned for his final performance with a soulful take on Chris Stapleton’s powerhouse ballad 'Cold.' The emotional song choice initially made coach Ballerini uneasy but Johnston’s delivery quickly won her over. She added, "Congratulations. You have continued to show up and grow every single time you get on the stage. You've always done it with kindness, with grace, with intention, and with a heart to tell the story of country music. I'm so proud to be your coach."