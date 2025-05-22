Kelly Hansen bid goodbye to Foreigner on ‘The Voice’ — but don’t worry, they’ve already found a new lead

Rock band Foreigner performed on 'The Voice' Season 27 finale on Tuesday, May 20, but what was shocking was the announcement of lead singer Kelly Hansen’s departure. But fret not, it looks like they already found a replacement, too. Guitarist Luis Maldonado will replace the long-time band member. Hansen addressed his sudden exit in a statement, declaring that the time has come for him to pass the mic. “Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” he wrote. He also praised Maldonado’s voice and energy, calling it a perfect fit for the band. “Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him,” Hansen added.

Maldonado also shared his thoughts on replacing Hansen as the main lead in the iconic rock band. He admitted that Foreigner’s music has been a huge part of his life and now he’s eager to part of the band’s legacy and bring his “heart” to every performance. Hansen joined the band in 2005 and will exit after their summer tour ends later this year. The Rolling Stone reports that the tour will feature both Hansen and Maldonado, along with an on-stage symbolic handoff between the former and new band members.

Mick Jones, who founded the band in 1976, revealed in the statement that his goal was to assemble the finest musicians for the band. He admitted that it was Jason Bonham who encouraged him to re-create Foreigner while keeping the magic of the band alive. Jones went on to call Hansen “one of the best frontmen” in the business. “Over the last twenty years he has breathed new life into our songs. His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain,” he added. Jones thanked Hansen for setting the stage for Maldonado to take over.

He further wished him happiness for future endeavors after concluding his tenure after the band’s summer tour. As for Maldonado joining the band, Jones claimed that he was always his first choice as Hansen’s replacement. The guitarist and vocalist garnered incredible reviews with his performances in South America. “He will soon lead the charge that will carry us forward to new heights,” Jones added. During the band’s performance on 'The Voice' finale, Foreigner performed a medley of their hit songs like 'Feels Like the First Time and I Want to Know What Love Is'.

In 2024, Foreigner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, honoring the original band members: Dennis Elliott, late bassist Ed Gagliardi, Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood, Jones, late guitarist/keyboardist Ian McDonald, and bassist Rick Wills. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gramm admitted that he was excited about the honor. He “racked his brain” analyzing why the band was never even nominated. But now he believes that justice has finally been done. “I’m thrilled that we’re finally a part of it,” Gramm exclaimed. Foreigner is set to tour across North America in November 2025. The following year, they’ll headline several shows in Las Vegas.