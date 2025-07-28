This pop star grew up watching ‘American Idol’ but still turned down the judge's chair — and here's why

The musical genius was honored to be offered the opportunity, but had to turn it down for an unexpected reason

‘American Idol’ judges bring the much-needed punch to the show! Whether it is Katy Perry’s brutally honest feedback and flirtatious remarks or Luke Bryan’s geeky smile when someone nails their audition, each judge has something to offer, and it can often make or break the show. Another beloved pop star who could have been a judge on the reality show is Charlie Puth. The 33-year-old musician can create new tunes out of nowhere, and it’s a true testament to his musical genius. Puth was speculated to be an ‘American Idol’ judge, but he cleared the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He candidly spoke about his reason for passing on the opportunity, saying, “The schedule got too overwhelming.”

“It’s nothing to do with [the network]... ABC is wonderful and I told them I would love to be in business with them in the future,” the ‘Attention’ hitmaker added. In the 2017 interview, Puth admitted that he was in talks with the show for some time, but then things in his life "got crazy." He even got sick a year that and had to cancel the remaining dates on his 'Don't Talk Tour.' However, the singer also believed that the singing competition was in great hands with judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Bryan, and original host Ryan Seacrest. He felt honored to be offered the opportunity.

“The fact that they would even ask me to be a part of it is just beyond flattering because it’s a show I grew up watching, and I know it’s going to be amazing without me,” he said. “I can’t wait to watch it,” he added. In 2024, Perry also left the show, citing a desire to focus on her music and other personal projects. During her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, the ‘Roar’ singer revealed why she decided to step away from her role as a judge. “I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat,” she told the host in February 2024. Without giving away too much, Perry teased her future plans in music.

“I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” she added. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry admitted that she’s been trying to make “space” for other things. “It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work,” she added. Perry left big shoes to fill, and people had many suggestions as to who could replace her.

Finally, Carrie Underwood stepped into the role, replacing the long-time judge. She also won ‘American Idol’ Season 4 in 2005, so it was indeed a full-circle moment for Underwood. “It’s going great. Carrie and I had always been in the business together, but we never spent much time together,” Bryan told ExtraTV. “So to sit behind the desk and watch her really learn how to transition out of being the winner of American Idol and a superstar to being the judge at the table, she’s doing good,” he added.