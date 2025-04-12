Katy Perry said she left 'American Idol' to ‘feel her own beat’— but her hairstylist says there’s more

“It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat,” Perry said while leaving Idol.

Katy Perry dropped a bombshell announcement while appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' In 2024, the 'Fireworks' hitmaker revealed that she was quitting the judge's seat on 'American Idol' permanently. “I mean, I love Idol so much,” she told Kimmel. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.” Most of the fans believed her exit was due to the backlash she faced for behaving rudely with the contestants. However, her closest circle disclosed a different angle: Perry was all set to "launch a new album and go on a world tour," famed Hollywood hairstylist Dean Banowetz exclusively told The U.S. Sun back then.

She did, however, hint at it while breaking the news on the late-night show: “I’ve been in the studio for a while, so [Richie and Bryan] figured something is coming,” the 'Dark Horse' singer said. “I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.” An insider confirmed that she "has to have time away from the ABC series because she wants to trek around the world promoting new music." "ABC is considering Miley Cyrus and Pink to replace Katy in 2025," Banowetz disclosed during a red carpet moment at the 11th Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards in Beverly Hills. Additionally, he lauded Cyrus and claimed that she would revolutionize the show.

Dean Banowetz at the Macy's celebration of Fashion's Night Out on September 10, 2010 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Hunter Martin)

True to her words, Perry released her seventh studio album, '143,' on September 20, 2024, but it was subjected to severe criticism for its lack of lyrical content. The main reason for the album's debacle was her close collaboration with an alleged sexual offender, Dr. Luke, as per Technique. A critic rated the album and stated that it “falls short of total catastrophe," as reported by The New York Times. An insider claimed that the 'E.T.' singer was eager to get back to her 'steady income' job. “Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table. It’s a clear sign that even she knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her."

"But Carrie’s got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!” the insider continued as per The Express. Reports suggest that Perry's comeback album produced only one hit single, 'Women's World,' which debuted at number 63 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Her entire category of radio pop exists in the shadow of Taylor Swift at the moment, and Katy was foolish to think she could be the exception to that rule,” another insider revealed, referring to critics comparing Perry's work with Swift.

“Katy's strongest work—like her mega-hit 'Roar' – was popular because of the songwriting, not the videos, and certainly not her skimpy outfits. When she has the right collaboration with a songwriter, she is still capable of making hit music," the insider added. Fans and critics believe that Perry needs to go back to her signature music style to succeed going forward.