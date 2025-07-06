Carrie Underwood might not return on 'American Idol' for another reason, despite loving her job

"At the end of the shoot day, she’s always totally drained from the highs and lows and just goes back to her hotel room to crash,” an insider said.

The judging panel for 'American Idol' season 24 is anticipated to change significantly. Rumors have been flying high that Katy Perry's replacement, former 'Idol' Carrie Underwood, will not be making a comeback. Fans had already labeled Underwood "dull and boring," and they didn't like her skewed opinions or her faith-based influence on the show. However, an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' hitmaker is not prepared to step down as a judge, but is finding it difficult to navigate her personal and professional lives for another season.

“She’s on the road a lot. She’s missing her kids and Mike, which is very tough,” the insider said. “They FaceTime day and night, and she flies home every spare moment she gets, but it’s not the same as just being there.” Underwood has largely kept her family life away from the spotlight and wants to maintain the same. "At the end of the shoot day, she’s always totally drained from the highs and lows and just goes back to her hotel room to crash,” the source added. “Those nights can be very hard because she just wants to be in Mike’s arms or reading bedtime stories to her kids, and instead, all she can do is see them through a phone screen.”

Despite the tug between the heart and head, the source added that Underwood is not ready to "throw in the towel" since she enjoyed mentoring and scouting new talent on the show. “She loves doing the show. Not only is it a huge opportunity and a massive paycheck, it’s also really fun,” the insider shared. Meanwhile, fans remain divided on their opinion about the former 'American Idol' winner returning to the judge's seat. "Carrie Underwood premiered this season. I felt the audition rounds she was dull and boring. She's getting a little bit better, but I am just not wowed by her. There's no criticism, but that's more ABC. Apparently, Carrie is doing the season on half the amount they were paying Katy. Ratings have stayed steady from last season. There's no way Katy is ever returning with her high salary. I think they should opt for a different judge next season, but I bet they renew Carrie. Do u think she returns next season?" a fan put up on a Reddit forum.

"I think she's doing great. I like how she gives the singers her full attention and relates to the process with them. Katy wanted to make every moment about herself," a viewer opined. "I like Carrie so far, but I feel I need to see her on the live shows before I can finalize a truly informed opinion. My guess is she will return as long as the schedule is working for her family," a netizen chimed in. Meanwhile, Underwood has been posting fitness videos on Instagram, motivating her followers to engage in a healthy lifestyle.

Also, if reports are to be believed, she will soon be collaborating with 'American Idol' artist in residence, Jelly Roll, for a new single. The powerhouse duo is expected to join forces after fans expressed the desire to see them together on an album.