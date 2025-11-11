Did you spot this major cameo in ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ episode 3? It's hidden in the carnival scene

HBO’s ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ hides an exciting cameo in episode 3, deep within one of its most disturbing scenes

HBO’s ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ continues to prove that it’s not just a horror series. It’s an intricate puzzle box for fans of Stephen King and Andy Muschietti’s cinematic universe. Each week, the prequel slips in subtle nods to King’s broader mythology and even the director’s own previous work. The series rewards sharp-eyed viewers who know to look beyond the scares. Episode 3, which aired this Sunday, is no exception. Beneath its eerie atmosphere, it hides a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Muschietti himself. The moment has already sparked excitement among fans who caught it on rewatch.

The episode opens with a haunting flashback to 1908, long before the events that shape the cursed town of Derry. A young boy wanders through an old-fashioned carnival, drawn to a tent labeled “Human Freaks.” Inside, the flickering light and warped mirrors create a dizzying sense of unease. Amid the chaos, the faint sound of piano keys can be heard, and there, in the corner, sits a man playing the tune, cigarette dangling from his lips. When the boy hesitates, the man turns sharply, growling a rough “Keep moving!” before letting out a chilling laugh that echoes through the tent.

It’s a brief moment, but one that carries Muschietti’s unmistakable stamp because the mysterious pianist is Andy Muschietti himself. The sequence quickly spirals into nightmare territory as the boy encounters a one-eyed man lurking in the shadows, sending him fleeing in terror. The scene brings surreal horror with grim nostalgia, exactly the kind of tonal balance that defines both Muschietti’s ‘IT’ films and this prequel series. Longtime fans of the franchise may recall that this isn’t the filmmaker’s first time stepping into his own terrifying world. Muschietti also made a cameo in 2019’s ‘IT: Chapter Two.’

Official poster of 'IT: Welcome to Derry' (Image Source: Instagram/ @hbomax)

He appeared as a pharmacy customer in a tense scene involving Eddie Kaspbrak (played by James Ransone). His latest appearance continues that tradition of subtle self-inserts that add an extra layer of fun for devoted viewers. Co-created by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ serves as a spine-chilling prequel to the blockbuster ‘IT’ films. It expands the mythology of Pennywise the Dancing Clown while delving into the dark origins of Derry’s curse. Set decades before the Losers Club’s fateful confrontation with the entity, the show explores how evil first took root in the town, through its people, its history, and the traumas that never die.

Moreover, the original series is based on King’s 1986 novel. The show’s ensemble cast is led by Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Blake Cameron James, Amanda Christine, Matilda Lawler, Clara Stack, Madeleine Stowe, and Rudy Mancuso. And, of course, Bill Skarsgård reprises his bone-chilling role as Pennywise, once again transforming into the shape-shifting predator that feeds on fear itself. Also, Episode 4 of ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ will premiere on Sunday, November 16, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.