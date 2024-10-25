'Venom: The Last Dance' Ending Explained: Conclusion delivers biggest jolt of emotion in a very mediocre film

Contains spoilers for 'Venom: The Last Dance'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom facing a formidable foe in the most recent film, 'Venom: The Last Dance,' the stakes are higher than ever. Following the events of the second movie, the third and final film in the 'Venom' franchise, Eddie and Venom are seen to be fugitives after being sent back into their own world. In order to go to New York City, the two resolve to stay under the radar.

Meanwhile, a covert symbiote experiment in Area 55 is underway, bringing in a new antagonist, Knull (Andy Serkis), who is out to find the Codex linked to Eddie and Venom. Knull sends terrifying Xenophages to catch the pair in order to obtain them, but because we know that our beloved duo has encountered similar circumstances before too, they keep dodging the danger but the true question is whether they will be able to protect themselves.

Who kidnaps Eddie Brock in 'Venom: The Last Dance'?

Tom Hardy in a still from 'Venom: The Last Dance' (YouTube/@sonypicturesentertainment)

Venom is unaware that he has informed Xenophage of their location after completely transforming to dance with Mrs Chen (Peggy Lu). During the following turmoil, Venom transforms back to Eddie, causing confusion and prompting the Xenophage to smash into the penthouse. Shortly after, Rex Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his crew capture Eddie, isolating him from Venom. In the next scene, Eddie wakes up in an Area 51 cell next to Detective Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham), who has a new symbiote that tells Knull is looking for them.

Soon, Strickland meets Eddie, who appears to be frustrated and ready to seize control of the facility. In a fit of wrath, he shoots Eddie, but Venom intervenes just in time. However, their relief is short-lived when the Xenophage strikes into the facility, killing Mulligan and his symbiote. The facility quickly devolved into anarchy as unnamed Symbiotes forms bonds with various lab personnel and staff, who subsequently contributes into the growing number of Xenophages and wreak havoc.

Does Venom sacrifice himself in 'Venom: The Last Dance'?

A still from 'Venom: The Last Dance' (@sony)

Christmas Pin (Clark Backo), a lab empolyee, obtains a symbiote that changes her into green and red, and she is one of the few who survives the struggle alongside her extraterrestrial partner. A ferocious fight continues with mayhem in every corner, as witnessed by the hippy family of Martin Moon (Rhys Ifans). Eddie reassures the family that his best friend will protect them, and Venom ultimately saves them as they are about to be killed. Despite Eddie and Venom's best efforts, they are up against the regenerating Xenophages and things are not looking great for the duo.

Venom then advises that one of them die in order to destroy the codex, which Eddie agrees to do, but Venom finally takes his place. He then leads the Xenophages into acid tanks, where Strickland triggers the acid, killing both the beasts and Eddie's best buddy. During the commotion, Dr. Payne (Juno Temple) acquires her own symbiote. In the last scene, Eddie is seen recovered and walking on New York streets while reminiscing about his happy days with his best friend, Venom.

What happens in the mid-credit scenes of 'Venom: The Last Dance'?

Tom Hardy in a still from 'Venom: The Last Dance' (@marvelentertainmet)

In the mid-credits sequence, Knull is shown as a psychopath, raving about his intention to kill everyone despite the fact that he lacks his codex. The last after-credits sequence shows a bartender (Cristo Fernandez) leaving the destroyed alien facility.

At that point, a shattered Symbiote container is briefly visible, implying the presence of a leftover Symbiote that might be linked to the bartender or a cockroach on the scene.

'Venom: The Last Dance' trailer