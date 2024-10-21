Chiwetel Ejiofor's 'Venom: The Last Dance' role is finally revealed, but he's not who we expected

'Doctor Strange' actor Chiwetel Ejiofor has been cast in a pivotal role in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Curiosity around Chiwetel Ejiofor's role in 'Venom: The Last Dance' has finally come to an end. Even since his casting was announced, fans have been buzzing with guesses about his role. Some speculated that he might play a variant of Karl Mordo, his character from 'Doctor Strange' while others wondered if he would appear as General Orwell Taylor, a classic Venom antagonist. However, the recent revelations are sure to surprise you!

The announcements from the 'Venom: The Last Dance' panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC) confirmed that Ejiofor will be playing Rex Strickland. The upcoming Marvel movie, serving as a sequel to 'Venom' (2018) and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021), features Tom Hardy in the lead role of Eddie Brock / Venom.

All you need to know Chiwetel Ejiofor's role in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Chiwetel Ejiofor played Karl Mordo in 'Doctor Strange' (@marvelstudios)

In the Marvel comics, Rex Strickland was a soldier who bonded with an alien symbiote during the Vietnam War, thanks to Nick Fury’s super-soldier program. As “Tyrannosaurus”, Rex led a team of Sym-Soldiers who eventually lost control of their alien suits. He later sacrificed himself heroically, and his consciousness lived on in the Symbiote Hive-Mind, becoming an essential player in the battle against Knull.

In the upcoming movie, Ejiofor's Rex is also a member of the military who is tracking Venom and trying to capture the symbiote. Since he is mentioned as a lead cast member, we expect to see a lot of him in the much-awaited superhero film. Given that Knull is also part of the narrative, we are hoping that things are bound to get exciting.

What to expect in 'Venom: The Last Dance'?

Tom Hardy in 'Venom: The Last Dance' (@sony)

'Venom: The Last Dance' sees Tom Hardy back in action as Eddie Brock, teaming up with his symbiote for their final showdown. With enemies closing in from all sides, Eddie and Venom face their toughest challenge yet—a choice that could change their fate forever.

The synopsis for the film reads, "In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

Written and directed by Kelly Marcel, the film also features Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham.

'Venom: The Last Dance' will arrive in cinemas near you on Friday, October 25