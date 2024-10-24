'Venom: The Last Dance' Review: Tom Hardy is the only saving grace of this half-cooked superhero flick

Kelly Marcel's 'Venom: The Last Dance' is a third and final movie of the 'Venom' franchise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When it comes to comic book superheroes adapted into movies, I feel like 'Venom' often flies under the radar. Despite this, the franchise has thrived without relying on big-name cameos or over-the-top plotlines. Now, with the arrival of the third and final installment, 'Venom: The Last Dance,' expectations are higher than ever.

While the post-Covid trend has made it clear that superhero films are not performing well at the box office, 'Venom: The Last Dance' clearly aims to build on the success of its predecessors. However, the film ultimately lacks the same spark and excitement that characterized earlier installments. I had high hopes for this film, as Tom Hardy truly gives it his all; however, his dedication is overshadowed by weak writing and lackluster action. Additionally, the film occasionally feels rushed and clumsy, which makes it all the more disappointing to bid farewell to one of the most underappreciated yet entertaining superhero franchises.

'Venom: The Last Dance' stumbles with weak screenplay

From a technical perspective, 'Venom: The Last Dance' is the weakest entry in the franchise, struggling to find its footing, particularly in terms of writing and action. The screenplay, written by Kelly Marcel, who also serves as the film's director, lacks the wit and playful energy that characterized its signature style, instead opting for clumsy exposition and uninspired plot points. Furthermore, I found the writing to be lazy, providing little depth and leaving too much room for interpretation.

Moreover, the climactic conclusion, which was meant to be a high-stakes confrontation, ultimately feels clumsy and fragmented. Furthermore, I believe the film's main flaw is its inconsistent and unclear action sequences, which make it challenging to follow.

Rhys Ifans adds a spark to 'Venom: The Last Dance'

To be clear and impartial, Tom Hardy is one of the best things in the 'Venom' franchise, and he continues to do it with ease in 'Venom: The Last Dance' as well. Hardy gives Eddie Brock his trademark eccentric energy and terrible loneliness, and believe me when I say that he has such amazing chemistry with the alien symbiote Venom that you will forget that a single person is portraying both roles. Hardy fully embraces the unique dynamic between Eddie and Venom with his stellar performance.

However, the same cannot be said for other talented actors like Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple who are severely underutilized and given little to work with, resulting in bland and forgettable performances. Only Rhys Ifans dazzles as Martin Moon, but the acting department as a whole falls short of elevating the film beyond its mediocre content.

'Venom: The Last Dance' falls short with a lackluster villain

There’s an unspoken rule in superhero movies: to make your hero feel larger and more powerful, you need an equally formidable villain. This is why Thanos is still regarded as one of the most powerful antagonists in superhero film history. Unfortunately, 'Venom: The Last Dance' fails to introduce a truly terrifying character, leaving a significant void in the storyline.

Yes, the antagonist had some shining moments, but I believe there was much more potential and variety in how a villain could have been portrayed, which could have enriched the narrative. Without giving away too much, the character positioned as the villain feels more like an obstacle, leaving the film’s darker elements feeling empty and disappointing.

Having said that, I had high expectations for 'Venom: The Last Dance,' especially since this superhero is often overlooked. However, because of the film's weak villain, underutilized cast, disjointed action, and subpar screenplay, it falls flat, ultimately delivering a standard superhero film filled with clichéd plotlines as the legacy of 'Venom.'

