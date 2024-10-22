‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Critics Review: The verdict is in and unanimous, but one actor gets particular attention

'Venom: The Last Dance' is a thrilling action-packed film that follows Eddie Brock and his symbiote companion Venom

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Eddie Brock, aka our very own Venom (Tom Hardy), is all set to sweep you off your feet with 'Venom: The Last Dance', set to release on Friday, October 25. Directed by Kelly Marcel, this third and final installment of the Venom franchise promises an action-packed conclusion that fans won’t want to miss.

The premise of the highly anticipated film revolves around Eddie Brock and Venom's quest to eliminate a mystery military man, as the story progresses, the two must make a life-changing decision. Even reviewers appear to be on board with 'Venom: The Last Dance', since the film has received acclaim and early reviews say that it is a fitting farewell to the 'Venom' universe.

Critics are raving about 'Venom: The Last Dance'

The early reviews for the Tom Hardy-starrer 'Venom: The Last Dance' indicate that critics are impressed with the final movie of the franchise.

Joseph Deckelmeier from Screen Rant took to social media to share his enthusiasm, "VenomTheLastDance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish! It’s a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000’s comic book movies. The action is great and is a tribute to action films from the 80’s. There’s a ton of funny moments. Are there plot holes and some issues with the story? Yes. It’s it fun? Also, yes."

Labelling the movie as the most entertaining movie of the trilogy, Digital Spy editor Ian Sandwell said, "Venom: The Last Dance is the most entertaining of the trilogy. It's largely a funny and sweet road trip with Eddie and Venom living their Thelma & Louise fugitive dreams, including car karaoke and dog rescue. You might even find yourself getting emotional."

The popular review website, The Atom Review also shared their two cents about 'Venom: The Last Dance' and said, "VenomTheLastDance REVIEW: A huge EPIC & EMOTIONAL finale!! Tom Hardy gives EVERYTHING and Sony has never been better. Stunning action satisfies with all nineteen inches. Not just another Venom movie, it’s one of the BEST comic book films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next."

Managing Editor of Cinema Blend, Sean O'Connell said, "I think VenomTheLastDance is the best of the three, while still being incredibly bad. It’s bizarre, and watchable because it’s willing to try anything. Symbiote fish? Sure. Mrs. Chen dance sequence? Why not. I laughed a few times, but this trilogy accomplished very little. Sigh."

Meanwhile, Rotton Tomatoes-approved critic Josh Wilding said, "Is it perfect? Nah, far from it. However, it's leaps and bounds ahead of Venom and has a way meatier plot than VenomLetThereBeCarnage. The SpiderMan4 rumors have been blown out of proportion IMO, but VenomTheLastDance left me wanting more of these two. And Knull (mostly)."

Is it perfect? Nah, far from it. However, it's leaps and bounds ahead of #Venom and has a way meatier plot than #VenomLetThereBeCarnage.



Drew Taylor, the senior writer at The Wrap shared, "VenomTheLastDance is the best of the “Venom” movies — the insanity has been ramped up significantly but so has the heart. It’s not perfect but it’s super entertaining and there’s a giant monster that chews people up and sprays blood out of the back of its head. Pretty nuts."

Simon Thompson also shared his opinion and said, "VenomTheLastDance sees Tom Hardy go all in for a fun finale befitting the franchise. With stacks of set pieces ranging from kooky to crazy, this doesn't hold back with the Venomenal action. Take it for what it is. Grab some popcorn and go with the flow of this raging road movie."

Calling the movie guilty pleasure, Chris Killian remarked, "Venom The Last Dance is a whacky buddy road trip that stretches its PG-13 rating as far as it will possibly go. Simply put - Venom 3 is classic guilty pleasure cinema. Turn your brains off and let Venom snack on ‘em."

Is 'Venom: The Last Dance' worth watching?

The fact that 'Venom: The Last Dance' is the final installment of the popular franchise is a reason enough to watch the film. However, considering the favorable comments from critics, this adds to the reasons to watch the film.

Furthermore, it will be entertaining to see the hilarious and passionate relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom, which I am sure will have us welling with tears by the end since both are predicted to bid farewell to each other by the conclusion. Furthermore, based on the trailer for 'Venom: The Last Dance', the visuals are promising, with lots of intense action moments that add to the reasons for watching the film.

