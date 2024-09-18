Should Bravo fire Mary Cosby? 'RHOSLC' star returns to Season 6 despite racist comment

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby has fueled fire, despite her public apology after racist comment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby is no stranger to controversy, with her making racist comments during her appearance on the show. During the Season 2 episodes of the show, she made a rather racially insensitive comment when comparing Jennie Nguyen's facial structure to that of "yellow-toned" people. She also added fuel to the fire when she said, "not going to a 7-Eleven unless it's owned by Black people or Mexicans."

So many viewers reached out and demanded that she be let go of the show, asserting that Bravo could not condone racism or discrimination, at least not on this show, which features diverse cast members, and delicate subjects are aired. Still, despite all that outcry, Mary came back for Season 6 and stirred reactions among audience members. Whether she should be fired or not depends from person to person. While some people believe that this kind of comment deserves severe punishment which is firing, as racism shows and instills the message that it is not a matter to be played with lightly, others are of the opinion that instead of firing her, Bravo can take this lesson as an opportunity for Mary to learn from her mistake, apologize sincerely, and engage in meaningful conversations regarding race going forward.

' RHOSLC’ star Mary Cosby releases apology after controversial comment

RHOSLC star Mary Cosby received backlash over a racial comment she made on the Bravo show. During the December 5, 2021 episode of the series, Cosby referred to her co-star Jen Shah's alleged criminal activities as being similar to "Mexican people that make all those drugs," which many heard as an offending and racially insensitive comment.



Following the backlash, Cosby took to Instagram to apologize. She said that her words had been in extremely poor judgment and her comment was never meant to disrespect Mexican culture. Cosby, an African American, said she has battled racism herself and stressed the comment was "reckless" and "unintentional".



In her apology, Cosby said she was sorry and wished people to forgive her because she respected all cultures. After the apology, however, debates started on whether such statements merit the punitive action of being axed from the show. For some, a more serious action will be apt to tackle such issues and deter repetitions in the future.

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby apologises (Youtube/Bravo)

'Andy Cohen slams ‘RHOSLC’ star Mary Cosby’s ‘ignorant’ comments

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' (RHOSLC), has criticized Mary Cosby for her “ignorant” remarks during Season 2 of the show. In response to her comments, Cohen expressed his frustration and disappointment. He described Cosby’s statements as “ignorant,” emphasizing that they were both harmful and out of touch. Cohen was particularly upset that Cosby did not attend the reunion special, where she could have addressed the issues directly and apologized in person. Instead, her absence left many viewers and fellow cast members without the opportunity to hear her side of the story or resolve the tensions.