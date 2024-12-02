US weekend Box Office recap: Dwayne Johnson finally gets his redemption after 'Red One' fail

Musical films reign the US box office as the Holiday season begins

The holiday season has worked its magic at the box office, drawing massive crowds over Thanksgiving weekend. The five-day holiday weekend that started from Wednesday, recorded an estimated earnings of $420 million at the domestic box office, as per Deadline.

Interestingly, two musical movies led the box office, proving that musicals too can do well, if made right. Take a look at the top 5 movies that reigned the US box office on one of the most important weekends of the year.

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Official poster for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' (Lionsgate)

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' continued to draw decent footfalls on its fourth weekend. Starring Judy Greer and Pete Holmes, the film rounded out the top five movies at the US box office by earning $3.2 million from Friday to Sunday. Considering the five days of weekend, due to Thanksgiving, it earned $4.85 million. Made with a budget of $10 million, the film has so far grossed over $32 million in North America since its release.

'Red One'

Dwayne Johnson in 'Red One' (Warner Bros pictures)

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans's 'Red One' had a disastrous debut at the box office upon its release on November 6. The streak continues this week with no growth in earnings that could help makers recover its staggering cost of $250 million. The film earned $12.8 million over the traditional weekend and $18.7 million overall during the five days of holiday.

'Gladiator II'

Paul Mescal in a still from 'Gladiator 2' (Paramount Pictures/@aidanmonaghan)

Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II' landed at third spot earning $30.7 million from Friday to Sunday, and a total of $44 million in five-day weekend. With this, the epic historical drama has grossed $111.2 million domestically and $320 million worldwide so far, inching closer to the breakeven point. Just like 'Red One', 'Gladiator 2' was also made on a budget of $250 million, while another $100 million were spent to market the film globally, as per a report by Variety.

'Wicked'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' (Universal Pictures)

'Wicked' continues its charm at the box office in its second week. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film earned the No. 2 spot this weekend, raking $80 million in three day weekend and $117.5 million over the five-day holiday stretch. Made with a $150 million budget, the film has crossed the $350 million mark worldwide that includes $262.4 million from North America.

'Moana 2'

A still from 'Moana 2' (Disney)

Disney+'s 'Moana 2' reigns the box office this weekend. The animated musical film has also made a new Thanksgiving box office record earning $221 million over the five-day holiday frame, beating 2019's 'Frozen 2' that earned $125 million. It also holds the record for the biggest five-day debut in history, surpassing Universal’s 2023 blockbuster, 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' that recorded $205.6 million. Talking about the traditional three-day weekend, 'Moana 2' earned $135.5 million.