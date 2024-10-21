‘Wicked’ poster controversy explained: Why Cynthia Erivo called it the 'most offensive thing I have seen'

'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo is furious, while co-star Ariana Grande chips in her mixed emotions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The anticipation for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande starrer 'Wicked' is sky high as the epic musical fantasy film is expected to bring new life to a beloved Broadway musical. However, the excitement of the lead star cast took a hit ahead of the release as a fan-modified version of the 'Wicked' poster went viral, and Erivo called it the "most offensive thing."

'Wicked' is the first of a two-part film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. In the fan-edited poster, Erivo's character Elphaba Thropp's witch hat was lowered to cover her eyes. Another AI animation that used the poster morphing into a fight between two lead actors, as reported by Variety.

Cynthia Erivo is furious over a fan-generated 'Wicked' poster

The official poster of 'Wicked' (@universalpictures)

Erivo couldn't help but call out the AI-generated fan work. She took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, October 16, and wrote, “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen equal to that awful AI of us fighting, equal to people posing the question ‘is your ***** green?”

The original poster, released by Universal, offers a fresh twist on the classic Broadway design. It features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, looking directly into the camera, while Ariana Grande, playing Galinda, whispers in her ear. Though it’s inspired by the original, there are a few key changes—like the way we can see Erivo’s eyes and how her lips are now green instead of red. These small differences make the poster feel both familiar and new.

Erivo said, “The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real-life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer ...because without words we communicate with our eyes. Our poster is an homage, not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful.”

Referring to a meme, she said, “None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us.”

Ariana Grande reacts to 'Wicked' poster controversy

Ariana Grande in 'Wicked' (@universalpictures)

Ariana Grande, who plays Galinda, also commented on the controversy, admitting that she has mixed feelings about fan edits and the use of AI. “I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period," she said to Variety at the Academy Museum Gala.

“This is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits," she added.

'Wicked' focuses on Elphaba's journey at Shiz University, revealing how she evolves into the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, long before Dorothy arrives in Oz. The talented supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Jonathan Bailey.

'Wicked' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in the United States on Friday, November 22.