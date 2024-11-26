'Moana' 2: Internet rebukes Dwayne Johnson's 'terrible' message for fans watching the movie

Fans can't seem to make sense out of Dwayne Johnson's statement ahead of Moana 2's release

The release of 'Moana 2' is just around the corner, but it's a message from Dwayne Johnson that's stealing the spotlight. The action star is lending his voice to the lead character of Maui in the highly anticipated animated movie. At the UK premiere, Johnson weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding audience behavior during musical films in theaters.

The debate started after the release of Ariana Grande starrer 'Wicked' where some fans claimed that singing along enhances the experience of watching a musical while others argued that it could be annoying for others. Since 'Moana 2' is a musical film as well, Johnson couldn't resist sharing what he truly feels about the entire discussion.

Dwayne Johnson wants fans to sing in theatres

Dwayne Johnson was recently seen in Christmas action-adventure film 'Red One' (@santiagofelipe/FilmMagic)

The Rock is all for audience participation and wants people to sing along while watching his upcoming film. He said, “Sing. You’ve paid your hard earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing. Especially if you love music, that’s the fun part," in a conversation with BBC.

Fans are now trying to find logic in his statement with most of them arguing how they could sing the songs they would be hearing for the first time. On X, one fan said, "How the f**k am I going to sing the Moana 2 music if I don’t know what the music is until I watch it? Also another terrible Johnson idea." Another fan wrote, "How can you sing if you seeing the movie for the first time."

How the fuck am I going to sing the Moana 2 music if I don’t know what the music is until I watch it?



Also another terrible Johnson idea 👍 https://t.co/M6HUwwkdt4 — Jayden McDuggan (@jaydenduggan) November 25, 2024

How can you sing if you seeing the movie for the first time pic.twitter.com/fOcZe6gsPv — revenge! (@jujusturevenge) November 25, 2024

Expressing their concern, one fan added, "Ain't nobody paying for a movie ticket to hear the AUDIENCE sing." One fan wrote, "No? People are there to watch a film not hear you sing."

No? People are there to watch a film not here you sing — Madurai Online AFC (@AjithFCMadurai) November 25, 2024

ain't nobody paying for a movie ticket to hear the AUDIENCE sing 😭😭 — tyler (@fevilon) November 25, 2024

Taking a dig at The Rock, one critic wrote, "There is no brain in that massive head he’s got." In disagreement with Johnson's comment, a fan highlighted, "It's still a film and not a concert."

there is no brain in that massive head he’s got — harv (@harvv) November 25, 2024

It's still a film and not a concert 🤨 — Markus A. Kraus (@markusakraus) November 25, 2024

Dwayne Johnson talks about his character in 'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson plays Maui in 'Moana 2' (Disney)

Johnson's character Maui is a shape-shifting demigod who accompanies Moana on her journey. The actor previously voiced the character in the 2016 film 'Moana'. While comparing the character to himself, the actor said, "The difference is wrestlers think that they’re demigods, but they’re not. I know that because I was one of them,” as quoted by BBC.

Meanwhile, Auli’i Cravalho, who voices the character of Moana, said, “I think Moana is at the forefront of a conversation where the word princess and the word hero are now interchangeable. She is strong, she is brave, and she is not afraid to grab a demigod by the ear. She looks strong as well, at the helm of her ship."

When and where to watch 'Moana 2'?

A still from 'Moana 2' (Disney)

'Moana 2' will arrive in cinemas before the digital release. The film is releasing on the big screens in the United States coming Wednesday, November 27. The film is produced and distributed by Walt Disney.

Those unable to catch the film in theatres will have to wait for its digital premiere. The film will be made available on Disney+ in a few months, possibly in the first quarter of 2025.

'Moana 2' trailer

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online