TV Lineup For 2025: The 10 most anticipated shows you wouldn't want to miss

From a much-awaited Marvel series to some exciting prequels, 2025 has an exciting lineup of TV shows for lovers of all genres

2024 turned out to be a great year for television. We had some exciting new releases like 'The Penguin' and 'X-Men'97' while the fresh seasons of our favorite shows like 'Bridgerton' and 'The Bear' bowled us over yet again. Now, as the countdown to 2025 officially begins, our anticipation for new TV shows is reaching a fever pitch.

The upcoming year looks promising as it seemingly has something in store for viewers of each genre. From long-awaited book adaptations to innovative sci-fi; intense thrillers to historical epics; the year's lineup has it all. As we eagerly await to explore our favorite genres with fresh narratives, take a look at our finely curated list of the most anticipated TV shows of 2025

1. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

A still from 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' (Image Source: Peacock)

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' is back, and this time, she’s finally got some luck on her side. With a great job as a screenwriter, a loving family, and even a new boyfriend, Bridget’s life seems to be on track. But there’s a catch—her new boyfriend is over twenty years younger than her, and that’s just the start of the drama.

Set to release on February 12, 2025, in France, this film promises all the laughs, awkward moments, and heartwarming charm that fans of Bridget have come to love. Directed by Michael Morris, it's a fresh chapter in Bridget’s journey, filled with new challenges and plenty of surprises.

2. Daredevil Born Again

Charlie Cox in a still from 'Daredevil' ( (Image Source: Marvel Studios)

Marvel is all set to turn up the heat in 2025 with an exciting lineup of almost seven new shows for Disney+ and the most hyped of them all is 'Daredevil: Born Again'. It is going to be the second series centered on the fan-favorite Marvel character following 'Daredevil' that aired from 2015 to 2018.

The first season, comprising nine episodes, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, bringing back Charlie Cox in the titular role of Daredevil. Other notable cast members include Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Another good news is- the show has already been renewed for a second season.

3. Watson

Morris Chestnut in a still from 'Watson' ( (Image Source: Instagram/@morrischestnutofficial)

'Watson', an upcoming series on CBS, brings the spotlight on the character of Dr John Watson from the Sherlock Holmes stories. The show is set one year after Moriarty kills Holmes. Watson set up his own clinic where he treats rare and unusual diseases. Apart from Watson getting his own show, what makes us further excited is how Moriarty will create further havoc. Morris Chestnut will appear as John Watson and the series is scheduled to premiere on CBS on January 26, 2025.

4. Dexter: Resurrection

Michael C Hall is set to return as Dexter in a new sequel series. 'Dexter: Resurrection' was officially announced by Paramount+ and Showtime on July 26, 2024, and will continue Dexter's story following 'Dexter: New Blood'. While most details of the show are still under wraps, we may expect its release somewhere in the summer of 2025.

5. Blade Runner 2099

Sci-fi fans must gear up as an exciting miniseries is awaiting its release on Prime Video next year. 'Blade Runner 2099' is a sequel to fan-favorite movies 'Blade Runner' (1982) and 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017). Michelle Yeoh will play the lead role of a Blade Runner facing the end of her life. Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer of the show. The release date is yet to be announced.

6. Alien: Earth

A screenshot from 'Alien: Earth' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | FX)

If sci-fi horror is something that intrigues you, the year 2025 has something exciting for you. The popular 'Alien' franchise is getting another installment, set to be released on FX on Hulu in the US and internationally on Disney+.

'Alien: Earth' will serve as a prequel and will be set three decades before the events of the original 'Alien' movie released in 1979. The film stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, and Alex Lawther in pivotal roles. While its release is confirmed for next year, the exact date is not yet announced.

7. Zero Day

We are eagerly looking forward to 'Zero Day', an upcoming Taiwanese speculative fiction series. It is set amid a fictional scenario of a People's Liberation Army invasion of Taiwan and the story explores the escalating grey-zone tactics and tensions leading up to the conflict. The ten-episodic series is set to release in 2025.

8. Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield in a still from 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' (Image Source: Starz)

If you love watching 'Outlander' and can't get over it, here's an exciting update. The historical drama is getting a prequel series and follows the story of the parents of Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp. The series is set in 18th-century Scotland, featuring Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser. It will consist of ten episodes. The announcement of a release date is still pending.

9. Chad Powers

Those looking for a comic relief must add 'Chad Powers' to next year's watch list. Glen Powell, known for 'Scream Queens', takes on the lead role of Russ Holliday, who disguises himself as the titular Chad Powers. The plot is exciting- his bad behavior ruins Star quarterback Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career. He then creates a new identity as Chad Powers, a friendly and skilled player, and joins a struggling football team in the South. The series is set to premiere on Hulu in 2025.

10. God of War

The upcoming 'God of War' series, set for release on Amazon Prime Video, is adapted from the iconic PlayStation franchise. It will follow the journey of Kratos, a former Greek god now navigating the Norse world alongside his son, Atreus. Together, they face mythical creatures, deities, and a complex father-son relationship in a world filled with both action and emotional depth. The series is aiming to release in 2025 to mark 20 years of the game franchise.

Well, which one of these excites you the most?