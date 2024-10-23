CBS returns to Sherlock Holmes universe with 'Watson' and a classic villain could be coming back

Morris Chestnut makes a major revelation that will boost your excitement for CBS's 2025 release 'Watson'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: CBS's upcoming show 'Watson', starring Morris Chestnut as Dr John Watson, has a lot of people curious about what to expect, especially when it comes to the infamous villain, Moriarty. 'Watson' is the second CBS series to adapt the Holmes stories after Jonny Lee Miller starrer 'Elementary' that had a successful run for seven seasons

Those who have followed the Sherlock Holmes stories are well aware of the legendary villain. So, it's obvious for fans to speculate his appearance in the new series and how he might influence the narrative. As anticipated, Moriarty will indeed appear in the show, as hinted by Morris Chestnut.

Moriarty's appearance in 'Watson' will amp up the drama

Andrew Scott played Jim Moriarty in 'Sherlock' (@bbc)

The idea of Watson, now acting solo, having to go head-to-head with Moriarty is thrilling. The series takes place in Pittsburgh, far from the foggy streets of London we’re used to seeing Sherlock and Watson roam. The events take place one year after Moriarty has killed Sherlock Holmes.

With Holmes's death, the focus shifts on Watson, who has opened a clinic to treat rare and unusual diseases. But dare not mistake it as a medical series. It's very much a detective show at heart with a twist of medical drama.

Chestnut, who also serves as Executive producer, confirmed that Moriarty will play a role in the show, though he remained tight-lipped about the details. “I will say this: Moriarty is the nemesis and is a very challenging Nemesis to dispose of. When you have someone with that type of intent and that’s hard to get rid of, he pops up, you know," the actor told Deadline.

For now, it remains suspenseful whether Moriarty will be a constant, looming threat or if he'll make more direct appearances. However, one thing is sure --Moriarty is far from being just a ghost from Watson's past. Infact, he’s a real threat that Watson will have to contend with.

What to expect in 'Watson'?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watson (@watsoncbs)

“All the movies and TV shows primarily focused on Holmes, and Watson is a very complimentary character. This is Watson front and center, and it’s told from Watson’s perspective and a medical investigation perspective. That’s what makes it different," Chestnut told Deadline explaining what to expect in the new series.

In 'Watson', Chestnut's character won't be just solving medical mysteries. We'll also see him grappling with the emotional weight of losing Sherlock and the shadow of Moriarty that looms large over his life. The CBS drama will offer a fresh perspective on Watson, one that moves beyond being Sherlock’s loyal sidekick to becoming a formidable investigator in his own right.

When will 'Watson' release?

Created by Craig Sweeny, 'Watson' is scheduled to premiere on CBC on January 26, 2025. Apart from Morris Chestnut appearing in the titular role of Watson, the show will feature Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. The trailer of the show is yet to be released.