Top 10 Netflix movies this week: One genre dominates the list this holiday season

From new Christmas releases to some old animated films, light-hearted stories reigned Netflix last week

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming platforms globally. It offers a good mix of old and new releases across all genres, making it a perfect destination for viewers of different preferences. Every week, Netflix releases a list of its top 10 movies and TV shows, ranked on the basis of their viewership and watch hours.

Netflix is enjoying a good viewership as the holiday season has officially arrived. As we discuss the previous week's top 10 movies, we realize that Christmas movies are reigning, beating all other genres. It indicates that heartfelt, magical, and silly films are what most people prefer as they take a break from work amid the year-end festivities. Take a look:

10. Rob Peace

A still from 'Rob Peace' (Netfllix)

Following the limited theatrical release in August this year, 'Rob Peace' has arrived on Netflix. The biographical drama starring Jay Will and Camila Cabello entered the top 10 list with 3.3 million views in a week.

9. The Hunt

Betty Gilpin in 'The Hunt' (Netflix)

The 2020 film The Hunt has garnered the attention of Netflix users. Last week, the film received 3.7 million views, making it the ninth most watched English movie globally. It stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank, and it tanked at the box office.

8. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

A still from 'Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa' (DreamWorks Animation)

The 2008 film 'Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa' has found its way back to the fans on Netflix. The animated film entered the top 10 movies list on the streaming giant with 3.8 million views the previous week. I guess, fans are looking for a dose of nostalgia this holiday season.

7. Meet Me Next Christmas

A still from 'Meet Me Next Christmas' (Netflix/@marnigrossman)

'Meet Me Next Christmas' was the most watched film from November 4 to November 10, recording 18 million views. The following week, it slipped to No. 2 with 11.8 million views upon the release of 'Hot Frosty'. In the third week, it managed to remain a part of the top 10 list, although the views have drastically fallen to 5.9 million, bringing the film down to No. 7.

6. Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

Official poster for 'Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy' (Netflix)

'Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy' is a documentary by Nic Stacey that exposes the hidden tactics and covert strategies used by the world's top brands to lock us into an endless cycle of buying. Made in UK, the film arrived on Netflix on November 20 and became the 6th most-watched film with a total views of 7.1 million in its first week.

5. Ready or Not

Samara Weaving in 'Ready or Not' (Fox Searchlight)

Samara Weaving and Adam Brody starrer 'Ready or Not' is witnessing a surge in its viewership. Last week, this 2019 horror film was at No. 6 after it recorded 5.3 million views. This week, it rose to 7.5 million views.

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru

A still from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment)

Giving a tough fight to the new releases, the 2022 release 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' appeared at No. 3 on Netflix's top 10 list last week, receiving 7 million weeks. The animated movie continues to enchant viewers this week as well. There has been a rise in its viewership by 8 lac views, although it has slipped to the 4 spot.

3. Spellbound

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

'Spellbound' is a musical animated movie that features the voices of Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem. The heartfelt comedy film with a strong message seems to have gained enough attention from Netflix subscribers. It becomes the 3rd most watched film with a total of 8.5 million views in its first week.

2. Hot Frosty

Official poster for 'Hot Frosty' (Netflix)

'Hot Frosty', a silly rom-com movie that opened to positive reviews from critics, was on the No. 1 spot the previous week with 16 million views. The film continues to woo viewers looking for light-hearted drama this holiday season. In second week, it has taken the No. 2 spot with a viewership of 12.7 million.

1. The Merry Gentlemen

Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson in 'The Merry Gentlemen' (Netflix)

Christmas movies reigned the top two spots last week, and this week too we have seen a similar trend. While 'Hot Frosty' has shifted to second spot, a new rom-com Christmas movie has taken the top position. 'The Merry Gentlemen', featuring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray, was released on November 20. It garnered a whopping 14.7 million views in the first week of its release.