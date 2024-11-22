'Spellbound' Review: Rachel Zegler's animated musical is missing its most important ingredient

Netflix's latest animated fantasy film 'Spellbound' features the voices of Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem

Animated movies have one task: to transport us to a magical world, away from our realities with a wholesome blend of heart and humor. 'Spellbound' on Netflix unfortunately falls short of our expectations. The family-friendly fantasy movie had all the right ingredients- a thoughtful concept, voices of great artists, and the music of eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken. But somehow, the film struggles to leave a lasting impression.

Set in the dreamy kingdom of Lumbria, 'Spellbound' follows the story of 15-year-old Princess Ellian, whose parents have turned into monsters (literally). The curse hasn't only placed the burden of leadership on the young princess's shoulders, she is also bogged down by emotional pain and desperation to reverse the spell. This puts her on a perilous adventure before the army of the kingdom takes her parents away from her forever.

'Spellbound' leans heavily on family drama

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

The core theme of this Netflix film revolves around a dysfunctional family that has the potential to resonate deeply with viewers. Unfortunately, it falters in how it handles the narrative. Instead of weaving its themes organically throughout the story, the movie delays its emotional payoff until the very end. Now with the sudden overload of emotions with serious themes like divorce and its impact on a child, the climax throws the viewers out of balance.

Even the flashbacks in the end that are inserted to establish their bond don't make quite an impact. It would have been better if the film didn't spoon-feed its theme and instead allowed viewers to feel the struggles of the characters in a more organic way.

'Spellbound' doesn't deliver the ultimate visual experience

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

Though 'Spellbound' is quite colorful, the visuals don't quite match the charm of animation heavyweights like Disney or Pixar. The designs feel too generic and nothing truly sets them apart from other animated movies. Even the characters could have used better facial expressions that would bring out their emotions in a more nuanced way.

Despite numerous shortcomings, Rachel Zegler's voice for Ellian keeps us invested in her journey. Titus Burgess and Nathan Lane as the mystical Oracles of the Sun and Moon are quite a humorous relief while John as Bolinar also delivers several chuckle moments. Nicole Kidman doesn't get much dialogues to make an impression. The songs don't feel forced and blend perfectly into the narrative.

'Spellbound' tries to distinguish itself by adding a thoughtful message but the execution feels underdeveloped. The film lacks the scope of becoming a classic, but one can watch it for thought-provoking message and wholesome music.

'Spellbound' is now streaming on Netflix