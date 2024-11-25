Netflix Top 10 movies this week: Christmas movies beat every other genre to grab top spot

Some new releases and some old flicks reign this week's top 10 chart on Netflix

It has been a stunning week on Netflix. The streaming giant enjoyed the viewership of new releases while the success of some previous box office success arrived to spread their magic. Every week, Netflix releases the list of its top 10 TV shows and movies to give a peek into what's trending across the globe.

It turns out that Christmas movies are the new favorites amid the holiday season while all other genres take a backseat. Take a look at the top 10 movies with maximum viewership this week.

10. 'Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley'

Official poster of 'Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley' (Netflix)

At no. 10th of this week's list is 'Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley'. The documentary released on November 13 certainly grabbed the attention of music lovers and fans of late singer but it failed to make a bigger mark. It raked just 3.3 million in its first week.

9. 'The Lost City'

A still from 'The Lost City' (Paramount Pictures/kimberleyfrench)

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt starrer 'The Lost City' has been entertaining fans lately. The movie earned No. 9 spot of this list as it garnered 3.4 million views on Netflix this week. It's no shock, since the movie was well-received upon its theatrical release in 2022.

8. 'Don't Move'

A still from 'Don't Move' (Netflix/@vladislavlepoev)

'Don't Move' is an American thriller movie, released on October 25. The film was on No. 1 position in the week of its release and then moved to No. 3. This week, it has stepped down to No. 8, closing at 3.4 million views.

7. 'Time Cut'

Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry in 'Time Cut' (Netflix)

After staying on No. 2 spot for two weeks, 'Time Cut' has dropped to No. 7. The sci-fi slasher film garnered 4.9 million views, which is a drastic fall from 14.9 million the previous week.

6. 'Ready or Not'

Samara Weaving in 'Ready or Not' (Fox Searchlight)

Whether you are ready or not, but 2019 horror film 'Ready or Not' has found its fan base. Samara Weaving and Adam Brody became the No. 6th most watched movie on Netflix this week, recording 5.3 million views globally. So, all the horror fans, pick your cue!

5. 'Focus'

Will Smith and Margot Robbie in 'Focus' (Warner Bros Entertainment)

Will Smith and Margot Robbie starrer 2015 film 'Focus' has grabbed the attention of Netflix subscribers. It enters the Top 10 chart, grabbing fifth position by amassing 5.4 million views.

4. 'Alita: Battle Angel'

A still from 'Alita: Battle Angel' (Netflix)

'Alita: Battle Angel' moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 this week, recording 6.2 million views. This film was initially released in theatres in 2019 and grossed $405 million worldwide. While its sequel is in development, the first part continues to amaze fans digitally.

3. 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

A still from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment)

This week's chart had an expected entry of 2022 release 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'. The film was a raging success when it released theatrically and it continues to impress the audience digitally as well. With no. 3 spot, this animated movie, popular among children and adults, had 7 million views in a week.

2. 'Meet Me Next Christmas'

A still from 'Meet Me Next Christmas' (Netflix/@marnigrossman)

Beating all genres, a Christmas rom com takes the second spot in the Top 10 list this week. 'Meet Me Next Christmas' starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis and Mitch Grassi, the film premiered on November 6 and took the No. 1 spot that week, with 18 million views. As it slips to number 2, it garners 11.8 million views in a week, an impressive feet for sure.

1. 'Hot Frosty'

Dustin Milligan and Lacey Chabert in 'Hot Frosty' (Netflix/@petrmaur)

Another Christmas movie grabs the No. 1 spot this week. 'Hot Frosty', a rom-com film starring Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan raked in 16 million views in a week upon its premiere on November 13. Despite the silly plot of a woman falling in love with a snowman turned human, fans are loving the film for its light-hearted drama with Christmas magic.