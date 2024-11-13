'Hot Frosty' Review: Netflix's Christmas movie is totally cheesy in a melty, comforting way

'Hot Frosty' on Netflix brings chill vibes and holiday thrills to rom-com lovers this Christmas

Imagine a snowman coming to life. Now imagine him as a charming, six-pack-adorned man who seems straight out of a fitness magazine. That's very much the plot of Netflix's latest release 'Hot Frosty'. The film blends romance and Christmas magic to deliver a strange yet heart-warming story of a widow named Kathy (played by Lacey Chabert) who finds love in a dashing Snowman.

The Christmas magic isn't just limited to snowman turning into almost a human, later named as 'Jack' (played by Dustin Milligan), but the real magic happens when he changes the life of people of the town with his heart of gold and earnest actions. Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and written by Russell Hainline, 'Hot Frosty' might be just the dose of cheerful absurdity you need.

'Hot Frosty' delivers exactly what it promises

Lacey Chabert in 'Hot Frosty' (Netflix)

'Hot Frosty' knows that it’s a rom-com and delivers exactly what fans of the genre expect it to be. It embraces the playful absurdity of its premise without taking itself too seriously. The film balances its silliness with some genuinely touching moments by making use of a whimsical tone.

The humor largely rests on Jack's fish-out-of-water antics as he faces unique challenges after coming to life. From running shirtless in freezing cold weather to eating ice like popcorn, there are plenty of humorous encounters in the dreamy and charming town. The film offers several heartwarming moments as we see Jack and Kathy developing feelings for each other while helping each other out through thick and thin. The sweetness shared between both keeps us invested beyond the laughs.

'Hot Frosty' sticks to holiday rom-com formula

Dustin Milligan in 'Hot Frosty' (Netflix)

'Hot Frosty' disappoints when it comes to experimentation. The film doesn't even attempt to make any bold choices and rather comfortably sticks to the traditional holiday rom-com formula. The film occasionally touches upon deeper themes of grief and self-discovery, but these are quickly overshadowed by predictable gags and stereotypical small-town shenanigans. Somewhere in the middle, the film feels dragged as several moments feel repetitive, especially with extra focus on Jack's abs and Nate's never-ending rant about the crime that happened under his nose.

Despite these missed opportunities, 'Hot Frosty' turns out to be a fun no-brainer. It may not be your ultimate Christmas classic but could be your sweet escape into a world of magic for a solid hour and a half. Backed by Chabert's heartwarming and vulnerable portrayal of Kathy and Milligan's charming and eye candy role, 'Hot Frosty' could be your little holiday magic this season.

'Hot Frosty' is now streaming on Netflix