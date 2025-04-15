Fans think Niall Horan made a major mistake on ‘The Voice’ — and they’re not holding back

Fans are furious after Niall Horan picks Lennon Vanderdoes, who was outperformed by Tanner Massey during the battleground on 'The Voice'

Tanner Massey and Lennon Vanderdoes performed on 'The Voice' battleground in season 24. They sang the beautiful song 'She's Always a Woman' by Billy Joel. Both of them gave a terrific performance that made the judges' choice a difficult one. Gwen Stefani went first: "That was so, so incredible." She added, "I mean, both of you are mind-blowing in your way. I mean, Lennon, we are all fascinated by you because you are so original with your tone. But when Tanner started, I was like, 'wait a minute, I am so dead in love with you; you are so magical.'" She even went on to say, "It's hard to not want to just keep watching you. If I had to choose now, I would say Tanner." John Legend went next: "Really, both were amazing. I was just going back and forth like, oh. Oh. Okayyyyy. Eh! Yessss, that, too!" Legend added, "I just felt like you are making it your own, and I think I would lean just ever so slightly towards Tanner."

Reba McEntire said, "Lennon, your voice is just so wonderful because you sing so high; it suited you very well." For Massey, McEntire added, "Tanner, the subject in the song, changed, and you changed. You got more serious, and then you smiled. To be as young as you are, you've got great stage presence. Seeing Massey winning from Vanderdoes at this stage, Carlson Dally told Niall Horan, "Alright, Niall, you have a big decision to make here." Horan, seemingly impressed with the two of them, said, "I think this was always gonna be a great battle, with the difference in their two voices. The way Lennon can sing up there with much control. And Lennon, your tone was so captivating."

For Tanner, he commented, "Like some of those little riffy, flairy things and at the end of sentences are just so beautiful to listen to. The control that you have in such a short space of time is impressive." Horan couldn't hide his struggle when it came to picking one of the two outstanding performers: "This was one of the battles where I've been, like, really battling with myself, and now I regret putting you in the same pairing," he admitted. Seemingly torn, he added, "If I were to go with my gut, what makes me super excited is the winner of the battle is Lennon." While the judges respected Horan's decision, fans weren't so forgiving.

On Twitter, one fan wrote, "Niall is an idiot. He chose the wrong contestant by a mile. Tanner was the standout tonight." Another added, "Okay, sorry, but I think Niall made a mistake letting Tanner go." Backstage, Horan stood by his decision and said, "There is no one in the competition that has a tone even remotely near him (Lennon)." He continued, "And that makes him a very, very dark horse." Later, Vanderdoes thanked Horan and said, "Thank you for believing in me."

However, at the end of the episode, both Legend and Stefani jumped at the chance to steal Massey back, and in a dramatic twist, Massey chose Stefani's team, making his way to the knockouts alongside Vanderdoes. During the knockout, Vanderdoes performed the song 'I Won't Give Up' and made the judges visibly emotional. Despite the powerful performance, Vanderdoes was ultimately eliminated and didn't advance to the finals, but Tanner Massey clinched the win and moved one step closer to the crown, according to Parade.