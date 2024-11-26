'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg may regret eliminating Aliyah Khaylyn in favor of terrible performer

'The Voice' coach Snoop Dogg's top 5 contestants Christina Eagle, Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Mikaela Ayira, and Jeremy Beloate, performed and competed against each other during the playoffs to secure a spot in the live semi-finals of the NBC show. Snoop had the obvious three picks among the top 5 contestants but picked the terrible one.

Snoop decided to advance Christina and Jeremy to the next round and robbed Aliyah of the deserving spot. Aliyah has more potential and flawlessly nailed her performance on Whitney Houston's song, 'I Have Nothing'. She showed great control of her voice despite getting a terrible song for the playoff. Snoop could have also picked Austyns because of his angelic vocals and range.

He notably stayed falsetto throughout Prince's song, 'Adore', and also added his own twist proving himself perfect for the live performance. Snoop had two great choices in front of him and he picked Christina, who definitely didn't have any chance to grab a finale spot. Snoop seemingly picked a country singer over an R&B singer which could be his biggest mistake.

Aliyah Khaylyn, Christina Eagle, Austyns Stancil, Mikaela Ayira, and Jeremy Beloate were team Snoop's top 5 (@NBC)

Why Snoop Dogg should have picked Aliyah Khaylyn over Christina Eagle?

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Aliyah Khaylyn had everything required for a live performance. The NBC show contestant's standout performance made her fans' favorite and her powerhouse vocals, proved her a fierce force to be reckoned with in the competition. She continuously flaunted her impressive vocal range and flawless control throughout her journey which was also complimented by the coaches.

Moreover, Aliyah's playoff performance showcased her perfect pitch and she shone every note. Aliyah's technical skill and deep emotional connection to the music definitely deserved a spot in the semi-final. Moreover, Christina might be a good singer but wasn't great enough to be in the finals. Snoop Dogg has blindly believed in Christina since the beginning, becoming the only coach to turn his chair for her, but she was not the contestant who could help him win the NBC show.

Snoop Dogg should have picked Aliyah Khaylyn over Christina Eagle (NBC)

Aliyah Khaylyn reflects on reaching 'The Voice' Top 20

'The Voice' contestant Aliyah Khaylyn was thrilled to reach the top 20 of the NBC show and expressed her excitement on the social media post. She shared a series of photos and videos from the knockout episode and called her journey an "incredible experience." She felt grateful to continue to the next round and appreciated the kind words, love, and support of her fans.

She also noted, "It has definitely given me the courage to sing through sickness and give everything I could!" The NBC show contestant also thanked her coach Snoop Dogg for picking her to be part of the playoff and to continue to have her on his team. She concluded her note, "Super excited for you all to see what’s to come! Be sure to watch me in the next round, Playoffs!🩷🩷🩷."

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.