'The Voice' contestant Christina Eagle clinches semi-final spot despite 'terrible' song choice

'The Voice' contestant Christina Eagle is among the five contestants from Team Snoop to perform in playoffs

'The Voice' season 26 coach Snoop Dogg had a rough start as his team's contestant Christina Eagle failed to nail her playoff performance. Snoop picked the song for Christina and he made a huge mistake. She was assigned to perform Reba McEntire's version of 'Fancy' which was definitely a weird song choice for her considering her past struggle.

Christina lost her parents when she was very young and the song was about a mom who puts her daughter out for sale. Despite the strange pick, the NBC show contestant had somehow managed to show all the emotions that the song required. She also gave her own spin on the song and flaunted her spunky presence on stage.

However, Christina's performance was definitely not playoff-worthy and Snoop put her at risk of elimination with the terrible song choice. A different song could have been a game-changer and she could have showcased her talent better. Only two contestants could be advanced to the next round, and Christina definitely should not be the one as his top 5 featured more deserving performers.

Did 'The Voice' star Christina Eagle grab a spot in the semi-finals?

'The Voice' star Christina Eagle's performance lacked voice control and had pitch issues but the coaches didn't back off from showering her with pity compliments. Additionally, the NBC show contestant managed to advance to the semi-finals. After picking a terrible song, Snopp Doog made another mistake by picking her from a group of more talented performers.

Reba McEntire claimed that the contestant had done an "incredible... wonderful job." Meanwhile, Michael noted that the performance gave multiple reasons to love her. However, Gwen Stefani felt she performed a hard song beautifully under the circumstances and Snoop Dogg complimented her confidence.

Christina Eagle earns praise for her performance (Instagram/@christinaeagle)

Christina Eagle reflects on reaching 'The Voice' playoffs

'The Voice' contestant Christina Eagle received just one chair turn during her blind auditions and it would definitely be a surreal experience for the contestant to reach so far in the competition. In a recent interview, she expressed her feelings about the progress and claimed that it was a gift that Snoop Dogg had believed in her throughout the show.

She called reaching the playoffs 'mindblowing' "because this is everything I've ever wanted and it's happening. Especially my family, they're so proud of me and that touches my heart more than anything." Christina will be competing with other teams' strongest players live in the upcoming episode.

Christina Eagle reflects on reaching 'The Voice' playoffs (NBC)

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.