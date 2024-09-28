Huge fan-favorite star joins James Gunn’s 'Superman' in big move

This star also voices Doctor Phosphorus in the WB animated series 'Creature Commandos', set to premiere on Max on December 5

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Alan Tudyk, known for his role in 'Resident Alien' has joined James Gunn's 'Superman' film, which is a part of DC Studios' revamped 'Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters' universe, as reported by Deadline. Tudyk, already voicing Doctor Phosphorus in the animated series 'Creature Commandos', set to premiere on Max, takes on a secret role in the highly anticipated 2025 movie.

'Superman' stars David Corenswet as the iconic hero, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Plot details for the film remain under wraps, and Gunn, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery have yet to officially confirm Tudyk's casting. Sill, Alan Tudyk took to his Threads account, humorously confirming his casting in James Gunn's 'Superman' film with the caption, "Between you and me - I am playing Jimmy Olson's French photographer friend, Bertrand 'Bertie' Muegler, who specializes in adult avant-guarde snaps. Wears a cape, but isn't a superhero, just a fashion s**t."

Alan Tudyk humorously confirmed his casting in James Gunn's Superman film on Threads (Threads/@alantudyk)

What does Alan Tudyk's casting mean for DC's 'Superman'?

Alan Tudyk in a still from 'Resident Alien' (@netflix)

Alan Tudyk's 'Superman' casting doesn't clash with his role as Doctor Phosphorus in the animated 'Creature Commandos' series on Max. Since Doctor Phosphorus is radioactive and does not resemble a human being, Tudyk's live-action 'Superman' character will be different.

James Gunn's policy allows actors to play both animated and live-action roles and also permits additional roles. Sean Gunn exemplifies this, voicing Weasel and G.I. Robot in 'Creature Commandos' and playing Maxwell Lord in 'Superman', marking his third gig in the franchise. This flexibility opens up exciting possibilities for crossover scenes that could feature multiple characters played by the same actors.

What could be the plot of 'Superman'?

David Corenswet in a still from 'Superman' (@warnerbros)

James Gunn's 'Superman' will explore the iconic hero's journey as he navigates his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing in Smallville, Kansas. The film may dive into Superman's early days, showcasing his struggles to control his powers and balance his dual identity. With Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) as the primary villain, the story could revolve around Superman's (David Corenswet) efforts to stop Luthor's sinister plans, potentially tied to Kryptonian technology or ancient artifacts.

The movie might also introduce other DC characters, such as Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Supergirl (Milly Alcock), setting the stage for the expanded DC Universe. Gunn's signature humor and emotional depth are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the classic superhero tale, potentially exploring a different side of Superman that we have yet to see.