'The Voice' finalist Sydney Sterlace's powerful vocals fuel winner speculations

The top 5 finalists for 'The Voice' Season 26 finale have been announced, and fan favorite Sydney Sterlace is among them. Sydney, from team Michael Buble, has captivated the NBC show viewers since the beginning, sparking rumors that she could be on her way to winning the coveted title. However, even if she doesn't win the title, she has created a special place among the audience and has a bright future in music. The 16-year-old performer has a unique flair for styling any song and making it her own. She has also won over the coaches with her ability to personalize every melody she sings.

Throughout the competition, Sydney has consistently stood out, especially with her semi-final performance that left fans eagerly rooting for her victory. She has exceptional vocal control and could easily command the stage. Additionally, her strategic song choices and performances of covers have showcased her youthful energy and talent. The covers, including Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, and Taylor Swift, notably helped her connect better with her fans. The NBC show contestant's journey has not been an easy ride, but she has steadily grown and evolved as an artist.

Snoop Dogg predicts Sydney Sterlace's future on 'The Voice'

'The Voice' Season 26 finalist Sydney Sterlace often left the coaches in awe, especially, Snoop Dogg, with her stunning performances. Snoop has already predicted the young performer claiming that she could win the competition. During the Knockout round, Sydney performed Lewis Capaldi's song, 'Bruises' and nailed it. He announced, "Sydney, Can I be honest, or you want me to tell you a lie? You sound like you can win the show!"

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani agreed with Snoop and claimed that she could head to the next rounds and make it to the finals. The coaches recognized Sydney's talent early in the competition, and they were spot-on with their prediction. She has sailed into the finals with confidence, never seeming to fear elimination.

Who was eliminated during 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finals?

Team Snoop's Christina Eagle, Team Reba's Adam Bohanan, and Team Gwen's Jan Dan were among the three semi-finalists who faced elimination. Danny Joseph was also on the chopping block but the instant voting saved him advancing him to the finals. However, despite Christina, Adam, and Jan delivering some incredible performances throughout the season, it wasn't enough to secure their spot in the finals.

They faced pitch issues, and their slower ballads received backlash from viewers. However, Danny from Team Reba nailed his Instant save performance on 'House of the Rising Sun' by The Animals. His rapsy and raucous vocals amazed the audience instantly voted for him. He has improved with each round, learning from his mistakes, and has truly earned his spot in the finals.

