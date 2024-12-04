'The Voice' Live Show results: Adam Bohanan drops the ball before the finale

'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finalist Adam Bohanan chose a too laid-back tune to win over voters

'The Voice' Season 26 has been full of incredible high points, unexpected choices, and unadulterated talent. It’s been anyone’s game, with the power resting firmly in the hands of the viewers!

Although each performer sang twice, covering a hit by Sting or The Police, host Carson Daly pointed out during the Tuesday, December 3 broadcast that America should mostly concentrate on the solo performance for their votes. All four duets were performed with ease, regardless of whether the finalists were energized by their solo performances. Even if Sting happened to be on stage with them, the strain seemed to be reduced. One promising singer epically fumbled, cutting short their journey on 'The Voice' Season 26.

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Adam Bohanan and Jan Dan collaborated for The Police's most cherished and admired song 'Roxanne' (Instagram/@adambohananmusic)

Adam Bohanan felt more at ease with Jan Dan in 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Show

One of The Police's most cherished and admired songs is 'Roxanne.' Fortunately, Jan Dan and Adam Bohanan collaborated on this song on 'The Voice'. Their deep, powerful vocals complemented each other beautifully on the song. They felt comfortable with this arrangement because it strikes a balance between their common ground while also remaining distinctive to each of their unique musical identities.

Sting simply stood there, confident that the music was in capable hands as he did his part. The chorus vocal exchanges are the part that 'The Voice' fans will cherish the most. They both know how to give and take with another performer on stage with them, as seen by their ability to compete side by side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Adam Bohanan got a makeover for 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Show

Adam possessed the same charm that could have easily carried him to the finish of this game, though with a shorter haircut. He’s the one-chair wonder who never fails to impress.

Adam's leisurely swagger enabled him to handle this jazzy interpretation of Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' during his performance. Although it wasn't his best performance, he demonstrated that consistency is nearly as significant as skill alone.

He delivered a heartfelt and captivating performance, reminiscent of the kind of act you'd expect in the second half of an award show. Adam had to hope that his performance would garner enough votes to go to the finals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Few high notes couldn't save 'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finalist Adam Bohanan

Adam made a mistake on Tuesday. Why did he choose 'Pretty Wings' for the lives? The idea that Adam had to sing for an Instant Save felt ridiculous. Maybe we, the spectators, don't know how to choose decent singers.

His performance came across like a Keith Sweat-style plea, filled with powerful, guttural moments. It seemed intense, even though the music didn’t quite support his efforts. Adam also missed a few notes here and there. He started rough, but long notes aren't the only thing that can save a performance.

'The Voice' Season 26 semi-finalist Adam Bohanan couldn’t be saved by a few high notes (Instagram/@adambohananmusic)

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays at 8 PM ET/PT for the performances and Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT for the results. Streams on Peacock the next day.